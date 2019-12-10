Community rallies around Boonville fire victims with fundraising efforts

MENDOCINO Co, 12/9/19 — A devastating fire tore through several businesses and three residences in the center of Boonville last week, closing State Route 128 for a number of hours, and ultimately leaving the town in shock over the rapid destruction of cherished establishments. Not only does the loss affect friends and family, it will have some economic impacts on the town as well.
But in classic Anderson Valley style the community has already rallied support and launched not one but two fundraising efforts.
One is through "The Boonville Fire Fund," which will be part of the Disaster Fund which is operated by the Community Foundation of Mendocino. The other is a GoFundMe, that you can see here, which seeks to raise money for each of the three families displaced by the fire, which has over $8,500 by Monday evening.
Read the full press release concerning the Community Foundation's relief effort below, including how to contribute. The Community Foundation fund will go to support the recovery of the businesses, and the residents who lost their homes. Here's our initial article on the fire from December 5.
Boonville Fire Fund established with The Community Foundation
Press Release
For immediate release
12/9/19
Between the rainstorms this past week a devastating fire struck downtown Boonville. The fire began on Thursday, December 5th in a residence next door to the Anderson Valley Market. Even with a fast response from the Anderson Valley Fire Department, it quickly grew to consume three homes as well as Lizzby’s Mexican Restaurant and the Pic ‘N Pay Market. The result is three local families lost everything, along with two family businesses. A large impact on a small community.
A group of caring representatives from local businesses reached out to The Community Foundation of Mendocino County to establish a way for people to give to those that lost their homes and business in the Boonville Fire. The Disaster Fund, with “Boonville Fire Fund” included in the notes section at checkout, is now accepting donations on behalf of the survivors of the fire.
The Disaster Fund, established by the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors to provide disaster relief and recovery services in the aftermath of a natural disaster, was created by a lead gift from the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors in response to the drought conditions in the Spring/Summer of 2014. The funds are primarily awarded to provide disaster relief and recovery services to households impacted by a natural disaster, which can include meals, temporary housing assistance, essential household items, medical care or counseling, and long-term housing grants. Currently, the funds are being distributed through Mendocino-ROC, the long-term recovery committees, for relief, recovery, and rebuilding following the 2017 Redwood Complex Fire and 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire.
The Boonville Fire Fund will be established within the Disaster Fund with the express purpose of supporting the families who lost homes and businesses during the fire.
To give to the Disaster Fund Boonville Fire Fund please visit:www.communityfound.org
During checkout include “Boonville Fire Fund” in the notes section.
Donations can also be mailed to: The Community Foundation, 204 S. Oak Street, Ukiah, CA 95482 with “Boonville Fire Fund” in the memo line.
If you have questions, or would like to learn more about the Disaster Fund, contact Rose Bell at (707) 468-9882 ext.101.Press release from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County, 12/9/19.