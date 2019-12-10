Community rallies around Boonville fire victims with fundraising efforts

MENDOCINO Co, 12/9/19 — A devastating fire tore through several businesses and three residences in the center of Boonville last week, closing State Route 128 for a number of hours, and ultimately leaving the town in shock over the rapid destruction of cherished establishments. Not only does the loss affect friends and family, it will have some economic impacts on the town as well.

But in classic Anderson Valley style the community has already rallied support and launched not one but two fundraising efforts.

One is through "The Boonville Fire Fund," which will be part of the Disaster Fund which is operated by the Community Foundation of Mendocino. The other is a GoFundMe, that you can see here, which seeks to raise money for each of the three families displaced by the fire, which has over $8,500 by Monday evening.

Read the full press release concerning the Community Foundation's relief effort below, including how to contribute. The Community Foundation fund will go to support the recovery of the businesses, and the residents who lost their homes. Here's our initial article on the fire from December 5.

