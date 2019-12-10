Scholarships now open for Mendocino College students

MENDOCINO Co., 12/9/19 — Are you looking for some assistance to pay for your college classes? Scholarships are now open online for students at Mendocino College, and over $200,000 in scholarships are now available. Applications can be submitted online and will be open until March 3, 2020 — you can submit your scholarship application at this link.

Here's all the details from Mendocino College:

Ad