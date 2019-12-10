Scholarships now open for Mendocino College students

MENDOCINO Co., 12/9/19 — Are you looking for some assistance to pay for your college classes? Scholarships are now open online for students at Mendocino College, and over $200,000 in scholarships are now available. Applications can be submitted online and will be open until March 3, 2020 — you can submit your scholarship application at this link.
Here's all the details from Mendocino College:
Mendocino College Scholarship Application Period Is Now Open
Ukiah… The Mendocino College Foundation is excited to announce that the open enrollment period for the Mendocino College Scholarship Application program has begun. The open application period is from December 2, 2019 through March 2, 2020.
The scholarship program is a web-based scholarship application process. Students simply go online and apply one-time to be eligible for over $200,000 in scholarship awards. Individuals wishing to apply go to http://mendocinocollege.awardspring.com/
The system is streamlined and gives students the ability to apply from their smart phones, tablets and laptops. The process is simple for students and those writing letters of recommendation. For more information about scholarships at Mendocino College, please contact Eliza Fields at 707-467-1018.