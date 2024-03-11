The Mendocino Setlist: March 11-17

MENDOCINO Co., 3/11/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Looking for St. Patrick’s Day events? Look for the 🍀clover emoji.

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, March 11

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Tuesday, March 12

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Wednesday, March 13

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

🍀Kevin Burke, Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary – Traditional Irish musicians Kevin Burke, Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary perform at a fundraiser for KZYX. Burke is world-renowned for his fiddling and was awarded a National Heritage Fellowship in the US as well as the prestigious Gradam Ceoil Award in Ireland. Longtime friends and collaborators Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary will perform songs they have written informed by ancient Irish traditions. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $30, Little River Inn, 7751 CA-1, Little River, buy tickets here.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, March 14

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Wolf Tree performs at Coyote Valley Casino on Friday. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, March 15

Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Earl Oliver – Local musician Earl Oliver performs “hot blues, cool jazz, and bawdy love songs.” All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.

🍀Bards of a Feather – Annapolis residents Jim and Sharon Lieberman play Irish tunes. All ages, 5:30 p.m., Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Margo & Friends – Lake County’s Margo & Friends performs rock, rhythm & blues and reggae originals and covers. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Tony Roach – Musician Tony Roach performs bluesy jazz standards with mellow guitar tones paired with crisp vocals every third Friday. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs acoustic Americana, folk and alt country. 21 and over, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, learn more here.

Moon Rabbit – Local band Moon Rabbit performs classic rock covers with a modern twist. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Clay Hawkins Duo – Slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins and upright bass player Andrew Robertson perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Digger’s Bar, 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977.

Los Pioneros Del Norte De California – Mexican regional bands PJ Y Los Elegantes, the Inseparables, Los Cautivos and the Talibanes de Sinaloa perform. 21 and over, 8:30 p.m., $20 Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, learn more here.

Andrew Sords performs with the Symphony of the Redwood on Saturday and Sunday in Fort Bragg. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, March 16

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. She will perform as part of the Whale Fest Wine Walk. The concert is free, with tickets required for wine tasting. All ages, free, 1:45-2:45 p.m., the Laurel Street Stage, downtown Fort Bragg. Learn more here.

Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra – Luther Burbank Center’s mariachi ensemble, Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, performs as part of SPACE’s Noche de Estrellas. The band will perform two shows this day. All ages, 3 and 7 p.m., $10 for adults, $5 under age 18, SPACE, 508 W. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 462-9370, learn more here.

Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

🍀St. Patrick’s Day Party – Four local bands, including Bryn & Blue Souls, The Wazlos, Metal Health and Buckridge Packet, perform as part of a benefit to help the Arena Theater purchase updated music equipment for concerts. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, learn more here.

Symphony of the Redwoods with Andrew Sords – Violinist Andrew Sords joins conductor Bryan Niles and the Symphony of the Redwoods to perform three rarely performed works by Brunch (“Scottish Fantasy, op. 46”), Victor Bendix (Symphony No. 3, A minor, op. 25) and Borodin (“Polovtsian Dances”). The concert features a pre-concert lecture one hour before showtime. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Cotton Auditorium at Fort Bragg Middle School, 500 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, buy tickets here.

🍀St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with DJ Ross – Dance the night away to DJ Ross. The evening includes giveaways and drink specials. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Buckhorn Bar, 76360 Covelo Rd., Covelo.

🍀St. Patrick’s Day Party with Night Animals – Join San Francisco-based six-piece funk band Night Animals for a night of St. Patrick’s fun. The band performs originals and covers. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Lions of the North performs Sunday in Hopland. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, March 17

Symphony of the Redwoods with Andrew Sords – Violinist Andrew Sords joins conductor Bryan Niles and the Symphony of the Redwoods to perform three rarely performed works by Brunch (“Scottish Fantasy, op. 46”), Victor Bendix (Symphony No. 3, A minor, op. 25) and Borodin (“Polovtsian Dances”). The concert features a pre-concert lecture one hour before showtime. All ages, 2 p.m., $25, Cotton Auditorium at Fort Bragg Middle School, 500 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, buy tickets here.

☘️Lions of the North – Sacramento-based Celtic band Lions of the North performs Celtic folk, sea shanties and originals. The hotel will serve green beer, Irish cocktails and food. All ages, 6 p.m., $5, the Thatcher Hotel, 13401 US-101, Hopland, (707) 723-0838, thatcherhotel.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.