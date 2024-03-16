Coast Guard cutter accidentally discharges 500 gallons of diesel 30 miles off the coast of Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, 3/16/24 — The United States Coast Guard cutter Alder accidentally discharged 500 gallons of diesel fuel early Friday morning while en route from its home port of San Francisco to Humboldt Bay, according to USCG public affairs. The spill occurred roughly 30 miles offshore from Fort Bragg, and coast guard officials do not currently anticipate any environmental impacts along the Mendocino County shoreline.

“We are investigating the incident and are working diligently to minimize any potential environmental impacts,” Rear Admiral Andrew Sugimoto said in a press release. “Our priority is to protect the environment and prevent any future incidents.”

The spill occurred between midnight and 1:25 a.m. Friday, according to Chief Petty Officer Levi Read. Coast guard officials expect the contaminants to drift roughly two miles east towards the coast and evaporate by 6 or 7 p.m. Saturday, based on information they received from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

USCG personnel are investigating the cause of the spill and evaluating the potential impact to environmentally sensitive sites offshore. The coast guard has conducted at least one flight over the site of the spill, and they continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds.