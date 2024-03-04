Leggett residents can pick up mail in Garberville

LEGGETT, 3/4/24 – Lightning from a thunderstorm struck a tree on Friday, Mar. 1 next to the Leggett Post Office, resulting in the tree falling into the post office and starting a fire which destroyed the building. As a result, residents must travel to Garberville to pick-up their mail.

Here’s the official announcement from the United States Postal Service:

LEGGETT, CA- Due to extensive fire damaged sustained at the Leggett Post Office, services normally provided at the Leggett Post Office will be made available until further notice at the Garberville Post Office located at 368 Sprowl Creek Rd, Garberville, CA 95542. Starting Monday, March 4, Leggett customers are directed to pick-up their mail at the Garberville Post Office Monday- Friday 9:00 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Customers are asked to please present photo ID for mail pick-up. Many retail services including temporary forwards, stamps, mail holds and more are also available anytime, online at USPS.com. We thank our Leggett community in advance for their patience as we work to provide continued service.