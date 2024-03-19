The Mendocino Setlist: March 18-24

MENDOCINO Co., 3/18/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, March 18

Advertisements

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, sign-ups take place from 7-7:15 p.m., performances start at 7:30 p.m., $10 for guests, $5 for performers, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, arenatheater.org.

Advertisements

Tuesday, March 19

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Wednesday, March 20

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Advertisements

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Advertisements

Thursday, March 21

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Advertisements

Third Thursday Poetry & Jazz Reading – Willits poet Mike A’Dair reads his work accompanied by live improv jazz. All ages, 7 p.m., Think Visual Gallery, 24834 S. Highway 1, Point Arena, (707) 882-4042.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Friday, March 22

Johnny Heldstab – Singer-songwriter Johnny Heldstab performs acoustic pop covers and originals. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Advertisements

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Digger’s Bar, 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Saturday, March 23

Westport Whale Festival – Celebrate the whale migration at the fun and funky Westport Whale Festival. Performers include Queer Country, Latchkey, the Miller Family Band and Erin Brazill and Riley. All ages, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free, Westport Headlands Park, west side of north Highway 1 in Westport.

Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Saracina Vineyards, 11684 Highway 101, Hopland, saracina.com.

Advertisements

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Advertisements

Steven Bates – Steven Bates performs “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics and virtuoso guitar-playing that makes audiences get up and dance.” All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

The Real Sarahs & Alex de Grassi – Celebrate the release of Everything’s Changed, the new album by the Real Sarahs and Grammy-nominated guitarist Alex de Grassi. The album has been in the works since the pandemic started and features seven original folk songs, one traditional and three covers. The trio will perform songs off the album; joining will be bassist David Hayes and drummer Kirk Harwood. All ages, 7 p.m., $30, SPACE Theater, 508 W. Perkins St., Ukiah, buy tickets here.

Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theater & Performing Arts Center, 37 W. Van Lane, (707) 216-1826, buy tickets here.

Jon Gonzales – San Francisco-based musician Jon Gonzales performs ukulele and sings songs with “psychedelic satire.” 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), donation welcome, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Sunday, March 24

Vipisa Trio – Saxophonist Virginia Ryder, violinist Cindy Moyer and pianist Anne Rainwater perform as the Vipisa Trio. Their program will include the most famous piece written for this instrumentation, Cantilène et danse by M. Eychenne, along with many others. All ages, 3 p.m., $25, Preston Hall, 44867 Main St., symphonyoftheredwoods.org.

Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.



Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.