Mendocino County Featured Pets: Lady

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

Lady is available for adoption in Ukiah. (Courtesy photo)

UKIAH, 3/20/23 – This week’s featured pet is Lady, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Lady is a eight-month-old German Shepherd female.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Although she needs some fine tuning in the training department, Lady aims to please and is very attentive to her handler. With daily exercise and training, someone is going to end up with an excellent dog. Lady is playful with toys and settles nicely inside. And what a gorgeous coat and soulful eyes on this beauty! Lady is a German Shepherd Dog, eight months old and 51 pounds.

You can read more about Lady here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

