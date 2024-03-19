Mendocino County Library now offering library books, movies and music by mail for homebound

MENDOCINO Co., 3/19/24 – Mendocino County Library cardholders throughout the county are now eligible to receive library books, CDs, audiobooks and DVDs by mail if the cardholders are homebound. This includes due to lack of transportation to get to a library and/or illness or disability. The free program allows patrons to borrow up to five items at a time for 35 days with opportunity for renewal.

Here’s the official announcement:

The Mendocino County Library is pleased to announce Library by Mail. This free service sends

library materials, including books (regular and large print), audiobooks, music CDs, and DVDs,

to homebound residents of Mendocino County. This service is available to any Mendocino

County resident with a valid library card who is temporarily or permanently unable to visit our

physical library locations or Bookmobile due to lack of transportation or an illness or disability

that makes them homebound.

“Part of Mendocino County Library’s Mission is to provide equitable access to materials,”

explained Acting County Librarian Mellisa Hannum. “Being able to connect our homebound

patrons to library books, DVDs, and more not only helps the Library to fulfill its Mission, it also

allows us to serve and enrich our community.”

This is a no-cost program that allows patrons to borrow up to five items at once with a borrowing period of thirty-five days including delivery times. Items may be renewed automatically for an

additional period or by contacting Library by Mail staff if there are no outstanding holds on the

items.

Library by Mail patrons can request materials on their own through a form on our website, by

using our online catalog, or by phone or mail. If help is needed selecting materials our library

staff are always happy to make recommendations and help with making requests. To acquire a

library card for Library by Mail, please contact branch staff or Library by Mail staff.

Materials will arrive in a postage-prepaid, green canvas bag, which also serves as the return

envelope; borrowers simply place items in the bag, reverse the postage-stamped address label,

and return via the U.S. Postal Service.

To learn more about the Mendocino County Library by Mail service, please view

www.mendolibrary.org or contact the Library by Mail staff at 707-234-2861.