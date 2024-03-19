Mendocino County Library now offering library books, movies and music by mail for homebound

MENDOCINO Co., 3/19/24 – Mendocino County Library cardholders throughout the county are now eligible to receive library books, CDs, audiobooks and DVDs by mail if the cardholders are homebound. This includes due to lack of transportation to get to a library and/or illness or disability. The free program allows patrons to borrow up to five items at a time for 35 days with opportunity for renewal.
Here’s the official announcement:
The Mendocino County Library is pleased to announce Library by Mail. This free service sends
library materials, including books (regular and large print), audiobooks, music CDs, and DVDs,
to homebound residents of Mendocino County. This service is available to any Mendocino
County resident with a valid library card who is temporarily or permanently unable to visit our
physical library locations or Bookmobile due to lack of transportation or an illness or disability
that makes them homebound.
“Part of Mendocino County Library’s Mission is to provide equitable access to materials,”
explained Acting County Librarian Mellisa Hannum. “Being able to connect our homebound
patrons to library books, DVDs, and more not only helps the Library to fulfill its Mission, it also
allows us to serve and enrich our community.”
This is a no-cost program that allows patrons to borrow up to five items at once with a borrowing period of thirty-five days including delivery times. Items may be renewed automatically for an
additional period or by contacting Library by Mail staff if there are no outstanding holds on the
items.
Library by Mail patrons can request materials on their own through a form on our website, by
using our online catalog, or by phone or mail. If help is needed selecting materials our library
staff are always happy to make recommendations and help with making requests. To acquire a
library card for Library by Mail, please contact branch staff or Library by Mail staff.
Materials will arrive in a postage-prepaid, green canvas bag, which also serves as the return
envelope; borrowers simply place items in the bag, reverse the postage-stamped address label,
and return via the U.S. Postal Service.
To learn more about the Mendocino County Library by Mail service, please view
www.mendolibrary.org or contact the Library by Mail staff at 707-234-2861.
En Español:
La Biblioteca del Condado de Mendocino se complace en anunciar Biblioteca por correo. Este
servicio gratuito envía materiales de la biblioteca, incluidos libros (en letra normal y grande),
audiolibros, CD de música y DVD, a los residentes del condado de Mendocino confinados en
sus hogares. Este servicio está disponible para cualquier residente del condado de Mendocino
con una tarjeta de biblioteca válida que no pueda, temporal o permanentemente, visitar
nuestras bibliotecas físicas o Bookmobile debido a la falta de transporte o una enfermedad o
discapacidad que lo obligue a quedarse en casa.
“Parte de la misión de la biblioteca del condado de Mendocino es brindar acceso equitativo a
los materiales”, explicó la bibliotecaria interina del condado, Mellisa Hannum. “Poder conectar a
nuestros usuarios confinados en sus hogares con libros, DVD y más de la biblioteca no solo
ayuda a la biblioteca a cumplir su misión, sino que también nos permite servir y enriquecer a
nuestra comunidad”.
Este es un programa sin costo que permite a los usuarios pedir prestados hasta cinco artículos
a la vez con un período de préstamo de treinta y cinco días, incluidos los tiempos de entrega.
Los artículos se pueden renovar automáticamente por un período adicional o comunicándose
con el personal de Library by Mail si no hay retenciones pendientes de los artículos.
Los usuarios de Library by Mail pueden solicitar materiales por su cuenta a través de un
formulario en nuestro sitio web, utilizando nuestro catálogo en línea, por teléfono o por correo.
Si necesita ayuda para seleccionar materiales, nuestro personal de la biblioteca siempre estará
encantado de hacer recomendaciones y ayudar con las solicitudes. Para adquirir una tarjeta de
biblioteca para Library by Mail, comuníquese con el personal de la sucursal o con el personal
de Library by Mail.
Los materiales llegarán en una bolsa de lona verde con franqueo prepago, que también sirve
como sobre de devolución; los prestatarios simplemente colocan los artículos en la bolsa,
invierten la etiqueta de dirección con el sello postal y los devuelven a través del Servicio Postal
de EE. UU.
Para más información, consulte www.mendolibrary.org o póngase en contacto con la biblioteca
en 707-234-2873.