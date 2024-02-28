Mendocino County Featured Pets: Amber

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 2/28/23 – This week’s featured pet is Amber, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Amber is a 10-month-old mixed breed.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

A little shy at first, Amber warms up quickly. And…once she knows all is well and she feels comfy with you, Amber is friendly, playful, and outgoing. This amber beauty is well mannered on-leash and really enjoys getting outdoors for her walkies! The good citizen who found Amber on the street and brought her to the shelter told us that she was great with her small children. What a gem! Amber is 10 months old and a svelte and stunning 47 pounds.

You can read more about Amber here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

