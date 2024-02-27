The Mendocino Setlist: February 26-January 3

MENDOCINO Co., 2/26/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!

The winter weather forecasted for this weekend could cause event cancellations. Be sure to check social media or call ahead before heading out to a show during inclement weather.

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Advertisements

Monday, February 26

Steve Porter – Musician Steve Porter performs. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Advertisements

Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Tuesday, February 27

Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Wednesday, February 28

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Advertisements

Colby Lee – Singer-songwriter Colby Lee performs. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Chris Forysth – Local musician Chris Forsyth performs. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Advertisements

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Advertisements

Thursday, February 29

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Friday, March 1

Open Mic Night – The Grace Hudson Museum welcomes musicians, poets, storytellers and artists to participate in its First Friday open mic night. Artist, singer and songwriter Marjo Wilson of Covelo will serve as special guest host. All ages, 5-7:30 p.m., free, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah, (707) 467-2836, gracehudsonmuseum.org.

Advertisements

Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. It’s a fine mix of acoustic Americana and excellent beer. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com.

DJ Avila – Dance the night away to tunes spun by DJ Avila. All ages, 6-9:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Back Porch Trio – Ukiah’s Back Porch Trio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. All ages, 7:30-9:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com.

Saturday, March 2

T-Up Ukiah Jazz Festival – T-Up’s Jazz Festival features saxophonist Bill Saxton, singer Paula Samonte and Grammy-winning oboist Paul McCandless. The all-day event features over 12 jazz musicians and groups. All ages, tickets start at $65, 1-8 p.m., T-UP Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888. Tickets available here.

Advertisements

Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Advertisements

Live local music – Various jazz musicians perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.

Steven Bates Band – Local rocker Steven Bates leads his band through original and cover tunes. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Sunday, March 3

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Advertisements

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.