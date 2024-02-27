2024 Congressional Art Competition now accepting submissions from young artists

MENDOCINO Co. 2/27/24 – Mendocino County high schoolers are invited to represent the Second Congressional District on the walls of the U.S. Capitol, by submitting their original artwork to the 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

Winning artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and the winning students will receive two round-trip ticket to Washington and be eligible for a scholarship from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. Submissions are being accepted now through April 18, 2024.

Here’s the official announcement:

Today, Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) announced the 2024 Congressional Art Competition is open for digital submissions from all high school students in California’s Second Congressional District, which spans from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border.

“The Congressional Art Competition is one of the best ways to showcase the artistic skills of young people across California’s Second District, and I’m excited to announce this year’s competition is now open for digital submissions,” said Rep. Huffman. “We always have a great showing from our talented students up and down the coast, and I’m looking forward to another year of fantastic art.”

To enter the competition, students must submit a completed entry form through Congressman Huffman’s website and email a picture of their submission with their name and school to [email protected] by Thursday, April 18, 2024. We recommend viewing this video for advice on how to photograph your art. Do not mail your submission.

The winning artwork will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from each Congressional District in the country. The winning student will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. The winner will also be eligible for a scholarship to attend Savannah College of Art and Design (upon admission acceptance).

Guidelines for the Congressional Art Competition:

Artwork entered in the contest must be two-dimensional and may be up to 26 inches in height by 26 inches in width by 4 inches in depth (including the frame)

The Artwork cannot weigh more than 15 lbs.

The artwork may be: Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers Collage Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints Mixed Media Computer Generated Art Photography

All entries must be an original in concept, design, and execution

Only one submission per student will be accepted

All submissions must be submitted online by April 18, 2024. Do not mail in your submission. Educators and students seeking more information may visit Congressman Huffman’s website or the official House of Representatives competition webpage.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.