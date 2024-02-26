Santa Rosa man allegedly killed his mother and burned down her home to hide evidence

MENDOCINO Co., 2/26/24 — Fletcher Ross Pinkham, 39, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his mother and burning down her home east of Little River on Tuesday morning. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies allege he fatally shot her before intentionally setting the fire to destroy evidence.



Around 7:40 a.m., firefighters requested assistance from deputies at a residential structure fire in the 39000 block of Little River Airport Road, roughly six miles in from the coast along Comptche-Ukiah Road. The presumed victim — 75-year-old Linda Mercurio — was believed to be trapped inside.



The building eventually collapsed into its basement due to fire damage. Human remains were located in the rubble three days later, after the burnt material cooled down enough to be searched. Investigators suspect they belong to Mercurio, but additional testing will be needed to confirm the identity of the deceased.



At the time of the fire, firefighters found Pinkham in a wooded area near the scene — and apparently in an altered state of mind. He was detained by sheriff’s deputies, who later found firearms, ammunition and a vehicle nearby. Investigators suspect that a violent interaction occurred between the Santa Rosa man and his mother before the fire.

Pinkham was arrested at the scene and held on $1 million bail. During a plea hearing this morning attorneys questioned the defendant’s mental competence to stand trial. Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Clayton Brennan has appointed a pair of doctors to evaluate Pinkham and report their findings to the court by March 18. Brennan also revoked Pinkham’s access to bail, meaning he is no longer eligible for release on a $1 million bail bond.

Court records indicate he’s being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender and has been charged with two felonies for murder and the use of a firearm. As of Monday morning, the charges against him do not yet include arson. The public defender’s office does not comment on pending cases.



A review of Pinkham’s local criminal history shows he was previously arrested in Mendocino County for assault with a deadly weapon in 2010, but the resulting felony charges were dismissed as part of plea negotiations later that year.



