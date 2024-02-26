Mendocino National Forest seeking public input on OHV-focused grant application

MENDOCINO CO., 2/23/24 – Mendocino National Forest has prepared a draft of a state grant to support the forest’s robust off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation program. The grant draft will fund maintenance and operations, trail maintenance, campgrounds, water systems and an RV dump station. There will also be funding for law enforcement, public information activities and more.

The forest is asking the public to comment on the grant proposal starting March 5 at this website.

Here’s the official press release:

The Mendocino National Forest is asking for public input on its grant proposal to the California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR).

The public will be able to review and comment on the forest’s preliminary grant application beginning Mar. 5 through May 6, 2024.

Grant funds will be used to enhance ground operations of the Mendocino National Forest’s world-class off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation program and will support law enforcement activities such as public information and education, enforcement and resource protection.

The preliminary grant includes support for facility maintenance and operations at seven OHV staging areas, campgrounds, water systems and an RV dump station. Facility maintenance activities will include cleaning, vault toilet pumping and garbage collection.

Trail maintenance activities cover over 247 miles of designated OHV trails, and recreation staff will use a combination of hand labor and mechanized equipment to repair water control features along trails, restore trail tread and remove trees and other vegetation from trail surfaces.

This request also includes funding for volunteer coordination, supervision of adopt-a-trail projects and monitoring for wildlife habitat and soils.

Damage from severe winter storms continue to exacerbate hazardous conditions from past wildfires and severe drought. Numerous large-diameter trees have fallen and could fall in the immediate future, impacting trail access and safety. Activities associated with the OHV grant funding will continue the forest’s efforts to assess damage and improve conditions in areas affected by fires and storms.

“We appreciate the support that enables us to continue managing one of California’s best destinations for OHV recreation, for our visitors now and for generations to come,” said Forest Supervisor Wade McMaster. “We welcome feedback from our OHV user groups on the grant proposal.”

The forest will submit its preliminary grant application to the OHMVR by Mar. 4, and the proposal will be available for public review on Mar. 5 at olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr.

Information about the California OHMVR program is available at ohv.parks.ca.gov.