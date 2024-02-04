New storm may bring winter weather, high winds and potential flooding to North Coast starting this evening

MENDOCINO Co., 2/3/24 — Another storm system is moving in with varying impacts forecast across California, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued wind advisories and winter storm warnings for much of the North Coast beginning late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. In Mendocino and Lake counties, high winds are expected to begin around 2 a.m. Sunday and continue until 7 p.m. that evening; heavy wet snow is forecast for elevations above 3000 feet in Trinity, northeast Mendocino and northern Lake counties starting Sunday morning, and flooding may be possible in southern Mendocino County beginning Sunday afternoon due to ongoing rains.

Residents should prepare for potential outages and downed trees, but the impacts of the storm will vary depending on your exact location. Much of the central and southern parts of the state are also facing severe weather warnings and expecting significant rainfall and potential flooding over the next several days, so take caution and check the forecast and road conditions if you are planning to travel.

You can find links to a variety of official links, including current weather, road conditions, outages, and more in our winter weather info guide, to get the most detailed information for your area.

Advertisements

A winter weather warning is in place for interior northeastern Mendocino and northern Lake counties beginning at midnight and lasting through 4 p.m. Sunday, with locations above 3000 feet in elevation forecast to receive between 6 and 15 inches of wet snow — but snow is possible down to 2000 feet in elevation.

A high wind advisory is also in place for most of interior Mendocino and Lake counties from 2 a.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. that evening, which could result in winds from 30 – 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible, which could result in downed trees and outages.

Advertisements

Rain is also forecast to potentially bring flooding to low lying areas and streams in southern Mendocino, and NWS has issued a flood watch beginning Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening, noting:

Moderate to heavy rain on Sunday will bring a threat for urban and small stream flooding. Scotts Creek may flood portions of Scotts Valley road. Russian river at Hopland may flood highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian river bridge as well. Minor flooding of crop land near the banks of the river may also occur. NWS

We’ll keep you updated during the storm, but for specific information, we recommend you check out our winter weather info guide, as well as the resources below:

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: