Mendocino County Featured Pets: Shelby

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 2/1/23 – This week’s featured pet is Shelby, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Shelby is a five-year-old German Shepherd.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Shelby really enjoys going for walks and playing in water. She is very mellow inside and she’s house-trained! Shelby can be nervous meeting new people — but give her a few minutes and she warms up and lays her head in your lap. Shelby would do best in a quiet home with someone who will take her for walks, as she so enjoys being outside. Shelby lived with another dog, and we think she will enjoy the company of a mellow canine companion in her new home. This very beautiful girl is five years old and 81 soulful pounds.

You can read more about Shelby here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

