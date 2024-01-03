What issues are most important to you in the 2024 Mendocino County elections?

MENDOCINO Co., 1/3/24 — California will be holding a statewide primary election on March 5, 2024, and in Mendocino County, that election will determine the candidates, or potential winners, vying for a number of important roles in local government, including three county supervisors’ seats in Districts 1, 2, and 4, as well as the assemblymember seat for California’s District 2.

Here at The Mendocino Voice, we’ve covered local and statewide elections since 2016, and our goal during the elections is to ensure that Mendocino County residents have all the information about voting and the candidates that they need to participate in the process (see our elections coverage here). We’ll be providing you with information on the views of individual candidates and also sharing important details on how to make sure your vote is counted in the coming months. For more information on how to register to vote or update your registration, check out the county’s website.

We also want to make sure we are asking the candidates questions that our readers think are the most important issues in Mendocino County — but to do that, we need your help! We need you to tell us what you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for your vote this year.

Why are we taking this approach? Too often, candidates decide to talk about their favorite topics instead of what is most useful for voters, and so we want to make sure we’re asking the candidates about the issues you care about. Please take our — very short — elections survey below. It’s anonymous, and you can help shape what local candidates will talk about as they campaign for your vote.

Please take our very short survey below to guide our election coverage this year!

