Outage impacting over 3,000 customers on south Mendocino Coast (updated 9:17 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

A PG&E map of the area impacted by the power outage as of 4:10 p.m. on January 2, 2024.

1/2/24 9:17 p.m. — PG&E reports that 369 customers in the Anchor Bay area remain without power tonight. The outage was reportedly caused by an equipment issue. Power is anticipated to be restored by 3 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3.

1/2/24 5:35 p.m. — As of 5:35 p.m., power has been restored to central Gualala, Sea Ranch and Stewarts Point. Power remains out for 1,004 individuals north of Gualala and in Anchor Bay.

MENDOCINO Co., 1/2/24 – Numerous PG&E customers on the south Mendocino Coast, including Anchor Bay and Gualala, are without power on Tuesday, January 2, as of 5:25 p.m. PG&E reports that 3,807 customers remain without power and that the cause is under investigation.

The outage was first reported at 4:10 p.m. and extends south into Sonoma County, including the Sea Ranch and Stewarts Point.

PG&E estimates that power will be reported by 11:30 p.m. PG&E power outages can be monitored here.

Here’s some tips from PG&E about downed power lines and other storm safety advice:

: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup.

: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling. Blue Ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.

: Customers with standby electric generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on power lines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

: After the inclement weather has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 811 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.



Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.