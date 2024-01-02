Welcome Mila! Mendocino County’s first baby of 2024 arrives

MENDOCINO Co., 1/2/23 — Just a few hours into the new year, Mendocino County’s first baby made an appearance at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley just before 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Baby Mila, at almost 7 pounds and 19 inches tall, is the first child of parents Shelby McGlothlin and Dylan Fraser Gilbert, and received a number of gifts, including the “First Baby Basket,” as well as plenty of love from the birthing center staff.

Here’s more details about our newest neighbor in the announcement from Adventist Health:

January 2, 2024 (Ukiah, CA) – While the rest of the community was waiting for the ball to drop and welcome the new year, first-time mother Shel­­­by McGlothlin was waiting for her water to break. A few hours after the New year, Mendocino County’s first baby for 2024 made her entrance and Baby Mila was born on January 1, 2024, at 3:56 a.m. Proud first-time parents Shelby McGlothlin and Dylan Fraser Gilbert, welcomed Baby Mila who was almost 7 pounds and 19 inches tall with a full head of hair.

Mom says she they’ve been at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley’s Family Birth Center for a few days and Baby Mila was in fact, nine days late. It turns out she was just waiting for the perfect moment to make her arrival. And it was perfect in every way! “Her arriving on New Year’s Day just made it even more memorable and special,” shares McGlothlin.

As for her name, Mila was a way to honor mom, says Fraser-Gilbert. “Shelby’s name was originally supposed to be Mia, but her parents changed their minds. I wanted to name our baby Mia, but it didn’t sound right. So as a compromise, we came up with Mila. And I think it’s perfect for her.”

Mom and Dad said they had the best experience at our Family Birth Center. “I didn’t really know what to expect. It was more difficult and painful than I imagined childbirth to be. But everyone was amazing and really took care of us. We’ve spent a lot of days here and they were so helpful and caring the entire time,” shares mom.

They are now looking forward to the “new normal” and enjoying everything that parenthood brings and learning together as first-time parents. While nothing can ever prepare one for parenthood, they shared that the staff at the Family Birth Center, along with attending birthing classes offered at the hospital, helped prepare them for the adventure ahead.

As is tradition, the first baby of the year was also showered with not just love but also lots of presents by our Family Birth Center team. They received a special “First Baby Basket” stuffed with receiving blankets, toys, goodies and gifts for the new parents and baby, including a handmade giant stocking for the holidays lovingly crafted by the nurses.

Taff Cheneweth, Labor and Delivery manager, says starting the new year with a little bundle of joy is an inspiring way to ring in 2024. “Our team sees it as a privilege to be able to share in the joy of growing their families. We thank all the moms and dads for trusting us with their most precious arrival.”

The arrival of the New Year’s baby is a much-anticipated event at the Family Birth Center explains Cheneweth. “Our team works very hard to make their experience meaningful. They spend many months putting together the quilt and other handmade items, so our families know how much we appreciate their trust.”

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley’s Family Birth Center delivers over 800 babies every year. To learn more, visit https://www.adventisthealth.org/ukiah-valley/services/family-birth-center/