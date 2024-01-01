The Mendocino Setlist: January 1-7

S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. Laws pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Blue Invitational – Wendy DeWitt hosts the Blues Invitational every first Wednesday with guest blue musicians from throughout the region. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.