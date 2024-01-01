The Mendocino Setlist: January 1-7

MENDOCINO Co., 1/1/24 – Happy New Year! It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, January 1 – Happy New Year!
Live jazz music – Local jazz musicians gather weekly to perform. All ages, swing dancing lessons from 5-6 p.m. for $10 donation, music is free, Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, January 2
No events
Wednesday, January 3
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Dellow – The band Dellow performs at Piaci’s monthly community jam and open mic. All ages, 5-7 p.m., donation accepted, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. Laws pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Blue Invitational – Wendy DeWitt hosts the Blues Invitational every first Wednesday with guest blue musicians from throughout the region. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, January 4
Dellow – The band Dellow performs. All ages, 5-7 p.m., donation accepted, Piaci’s, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Open mic – Wannabe rock stars unite at Tall Guy Brewing’s biweekly open mic night. All ages, 6-9:30 p.m., no cover, Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, January 5
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7:45 p.m., no cover, Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Becca Jane – Sonoma County-based singer-songwriter Becca Jane performs original music on guitar with jazz, blues, soul, rock and folk influences. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
DJ Yeah, Yeah – Deep Valley Arts Collective hosts its opening reception for “BIG WORKS” with music from DJ Yeah, Yeah. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover, MEDIUM Gallery (at the Pear Tree Center), 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667, deepvalleyarts.org.
Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs a curated mix of Alt Country and Americana songs, and alternates between guitar, mandolin, and octave mandolin – often with harmonica accompaniment. If you enjoy the likes of Townes van Zandt, John Prine, Colter Wall, Son Volt, or Gillian Welch, you’re sure to hear something you love. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com.
Moon Rabbit – Dance your tail off to Moon Rabbit. The band performs hoppin’ versions of classic rock including Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, the Allman Brothers, the Beatles and more. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover, Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Dellow – The band Dellow performs. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday, January 6
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7:45 p.m., no cover, Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Sunday, January 7
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 12-2:45 p.m., no cover, Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.