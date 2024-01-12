Letter to District 3 constituents, Jan. ’24: Roads, contracts, and priorities (column)

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

As we enter the New Year, how does the County help its residents to thrive?

A $12 million grant for a second access route for Sherwood Road was received. This is a Local Transportation Climate Adaptation Program grant recognizing the changing climate and risks that one way in, one way out communities present. This is the first round of funding which will be for environmental analysis and design. The County’s Department of Transportation will be managing the grant. This is a once in a generation opportunity to deal with these situations.

A second grant was also received which will be for second access for the Redemeyer Road in the east hills of Ukiah. More money is needed to complete these projects but this is a huge first step.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and SB1 will also provide most of $51.4 million for roadway, guardrail, and sign improvements on Route 162 from U.S. 101 to east of Poonkinney Road near Covelo.

Negotiations have been settled for SEIU 1021, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, and Law Enforcement Management. These deals will bring the employees to market rate as compared with other surrounding counties and jurisdictions within the next three years. To make this work, organizational restructuring will have to happen. This will mean greater efficiencies, elimination of some positions and even departmental restructuring.

The General Government Standing Committee will consider changes to the 2024 legislative platform on January 24. This reflects the County’s priorities for legislative advocacy at state and federal levels. If you have ideas for what the County should advocate, please let me know. I will be the Chair again this year of the committee.

Talk with the Supervisor is the 2nd Thursday of the month at 10:00 at the Brickhouse Coffee in Willits. I am available by email [email protected] or phone 707-972-4214.

John