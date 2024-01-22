The Mendocino Setlist: January 22-28

MENDOCINO Co., 1/22/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!

If you’re a gearhead and looking to buy, sell and/or trade music gear, the 6th annual Gear Swap at the Redwood Valley Grange is happening on Saturday, Jan. 27. The popular event features everything from guitars and amps to drum kits and accessories. It’s free admission to attend. Musicians and collectors interested in selling must rent a booth for $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Grange members receive a $5 discount. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Redwood Valley Grange, 8650 East Rd., Redwood Valley. Contact (707) 467-9343 or [email protected] for more information.

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, January 22 Vinyl Monday – Bring your favorite vinyl records or stop by the tap room to enjoy an electric mix of records. All ages, no cover, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Tuesday, January 23 No events

Wednesday, January 24 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Chris Forshay – Guitarist and singer Chris Forshay performs. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer. Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, January 25 Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Friday, January 26 Barry Volk – Former 20th Century Fox solo recording artist Barry Volk performs. His music is inspired by Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and John Prine. All ages, no cover, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Karaoke – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke hosted by DJ Wally. All ages, 6:30-9:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer. BanjerDan – BanjerDan returns to the Mendocino Theatre with his unique mix of hot pickin’, heartfelt songs, and humorous commentary. Based in Santa Cruz, Dan Mazer a.k.a. BanjerDan plays banjo-centric acoustic Americana, roots, bluegrass, country, blues and more. Folk duo All About Sally opens the show. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $15, Mendocino Theatre Company, 45200 Little Lake, Mendocino, (707) 937-4477, tickets on sale here. Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Majestad de Mexico – Redwood Valley-based Mexican regional band Majestad de Mexico performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, learn more here. RafaSzejk – Chris Szejk and Rafael Nunes perform as RafaSzejk. 21 and over, donations accepted, 9 p.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010.

Saturday, January 27 Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Live local music – Various jazz musicians perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com. Dining with the Stars featuring Back Porch Trio – Local Americana group the Back Porch Trio performs at a fundraiser for the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center. Dinner and wine included and an auction will take place. All ages, 5:30 p.m., tickets start at $85, Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center, 1640 S. State St., Ukiah, buy tickets here. Short Notice – The band Short Notice performs. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer. Annual Professional Pianist Concert – Mendocino College hosts the 31st Annual Professional Pianist Concert. Spencer Brewer, Elena Casanova, Frankie J, Elizabeth MacDougall, Barney McClure and Ed Reinhart perform. All ages, 7 p.m., tickets start at $25, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 463-2738, buy tickets here. Donnie and friends – Local blues harmonica player Donnie performs with local guest musicians. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Sunday, January 28 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Annual Professional Pianist Concert – Mendocino College hosts the 31st Annual Professional Pianist Concert. Spencer Brewer, Wendy DeWitt, Tom Ganoung, Ben Rueb, Charlie Seltzer and Janice Hawthorne Timm perform. All ages, 2 p.m., tickets start at $25, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 463-2738, buy tickets here. Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.