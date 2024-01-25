Mendocino County Featured Pets: Trudy

UKIAH, 1/24/23 – This week’s featured pet is Trudy, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Meet Trudy, the Grande Dame of the Ukiah Shelter. Trudy may be a senior, but she still enjoys getting outside and going for walks in between napping! She appears friendly with other dogs, but would prefer a mellow canine friend over a youngster with too much energy! Trudy is quiet and more than likely housetrained. Trudy is 10 years old and weighs 90 pounds. The shelter is no place for a senior dog; please help us get the word out about Trudy so we can find her a warm, loving home ASAP.

You can read more about Trudy here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.