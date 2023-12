MENDOCINO Co., 12/31/23 — A 3.0 quake hit east of Boonville at 12:17 p.m. according to the USGS. Did you feel it? You can see more details about the quake and report whether you felt it here at the USGS website.

This is the second registered earthquake in Mendocino County in two days. A 2.6 quake struck east of Willits on Dec. 30.