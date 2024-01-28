O’Neill: On building relationships and food systems (column)

This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].

This is the time of year when I think about linkages that need to be formed between farms and throughout our local food systems. I appreciate the MendoLake Food Hub, and I hope to see further integration and cooperation between the different Northern California regions. During the rush of spring-summer-fall there is little time for these types of reflections, and there is plenty of produce to go around. This time of year things get slim, and I have the time to put some thought into what types of relationships I can build to strengthen my business and foster more local food availability.

I’ve been bumping up against the reality that I can’t produce as much as I might like given the realities of my farm, the weather, available labor and my own capacity for workload. I’m also looking at the crops I like to grow (and that I’m good at), and seeking to purchase crops I don’t grow from farmers who have bulk and can wholesale.

This time of year our Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program depends on purchases from other farms to make sure the subscription bags are bountiful and the folks who trust us with their commitment to purchase local produce are getting good value for their money. It’s a relationship I take seriously, whether I’m producing or purchasing from other farms. I want the produce to be high quality and nutritionally dense and to be grown with at least a baseline of organic practices.

Over the years we’ve tried growing dozens of different food crops because I always want to have variety for the CSA and for our market tables and other outlets. Both our own farmstand and the collective one we participate in at the feed store have been great channels for getting produce to folks, as are the special orders we pack each week. Because our farm is terraced into a slope and every inch of space is hard-won, I have to be careful with crop planning and selection.

I always wanted to grow potatoes because I love to eat them, but I’ve found over the years that it’s just not worth it up here when I factor the gopher pressure and lack of mechanization. I’ve found that the potatoes from Wild Rose Farm up in Humboldt are outstanding and there is enough volume that I can buy at wholesale prices and make them available to my Laytonville community. There are so many instances of this type of cooperation, like the stellar beets and carrots I was getting from Big Mesa Farm this last fall.

Ever since the inception of our CSA and sales at markets began fourteen years ago, I’ve always depended on cooperation between farms to fill the bags and make sure there was abundance available for shoppers. John and Marbry at Redtail Ranch have been incredible mentors for Amber and I, helping us along the way to grow and learn as producers and providing products for the CSA. Irene and her farm Irene’s Gardens has been a crucial support for us with her larger production volumes, as has Seely Farm over in Lake County.

Over the years my perspective has changed from one of a protectionist, purely localized producer to focus more on the quality of the food and farming practices available within the different bioregions of Northern California. The more that we’re able to form linkages between foodsheds, the more we can support producers by building economically sustainable market channels.

More options available for purchase is more attractive to customers, and the more that we’re able to work together and network between bioregions, the more we’re able to balance out the shortages of the shoulder seasons. This time of year it’s difficult to nail the production volumes because the weather is so unpredictable and because growth slows so much with the low light. I get great satisfaction when I’m able to find good produce to share with my community to fill the gaps in my own production lineup.

Distribution is always difficult because there isn’t much margin for it, and it’s the non-sexy part of farming. It’s hardcore logistics and scheduling and packaging without the joys of growing or the fun of interacting with customers. The more we’re able to build relationships between foodsheds, the more that producers will be able to focus on their best production niches for productivity, quality, and ultimately, profitability.

I’m learning the lesson that just because I can grow dozens of different crops doesn’t mean that I should. Looking around the foodshed and seeing which crops are being grown by each farm gives a better perspective on what’s available, and thus, where I should focus my efforts. As we enter our fourteenth year, I feel like in some ways I have it figured out, but mostly like I don’t know shit. Such is life, as always, much love and great success to you on your journey!