The Mendocino Setlist: January 29-February 4

MENDOCINO Co., 1/29/24 – It's another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Monday, January 29
Vinyl Monday – Bring your favorite vinyl records or stop by the tap room to enjoy an electric mix of records. All ages, no cover, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, January 30
No events
Wednesday, January 31
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
James Regan – Musician James Regan performs. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Earl Oliver – Local musician Earl Oliver performs “hot blues, cool jazz, and bawdy love songs.” All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Open mic night with LatchKey – Local band LatchKey hosts Piaci Pub’s community jam and open mic night. All ages, 5-7 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, February 1
LatchKey – The band LatchKey performs at the First Thursdays Community Concert Series hosted by Steven Bates. LatchKey describes itself as “mixing elements from countrified soul, ‘70s AM radio, and four-part vocal harmony, and putting the results through a punk rock filter.” All ages, 8 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Towse – Singer-songwriter Grace Fellows of the band Towse and Mendocino-born fiddler Corwin Zekley perform a blend of folk-pop music. Towse cites Phoebe Bridgers, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple and Regina Spektor as influences. 21 and over, 7 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, February 2
DJ Yeah, Yeah – Enjoy music from DJ Yeah, Yeah during the First Friday Art Walk at the Deep Valley Arts Collective. The evening celebrates the opening of part two of the “Big Works” exhibit series. Beer, wine and light refreshments will be available. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., MEDIUM Art Gallery at Pear Tree Center, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, deepvalleyarts.org.
Towse – Singer-songwriter Grace Fellows of the band Towse and Mendocino-born fiddler Corwin Zekley perform a blend of folk-pop music. Towse cites Phoebe Bridgers, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple and Regina Spektor as influences. All ages, no cover, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Moon Rabbit – Local band Moon Rabbit performs classic rock covers. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Registro Afinado – Enjoy a night of Mexican music with Mexican food when Registro Afinado performs at El Molcajete Family Restaurant. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), El Molcajete Family Restaurant, 1380 S. State St., Ukiah.
Saturday, February 3
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Various jazz musicians perform. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Event of the Heart with Back Porch Trio – Local Americana band Back Porch Trio performs as part of MCAVHN’s 36th annual Event of the Heart fundraiser. The evening includes a wine and dinner, raffles and an auction. All ages, 5:30 p.m., tickets start at $150, Ukiah Valley Conference Center, 245 W. Church St., Ukiah, tickets on sale here.
LatchKey – LatchKey describes itself as “mixing elements from countrified soul, ‘70s AM radio, and four-part vocal harmony, and putting the results through a punk rock filter.” 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Aqua Nett – Put on your spandex and tease your hair for a night of ‘80s rock covers with Aqua Nett. 21 and over, $10, 9 p.m., the Pub, 585 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-8661.
Stevie Wonderful & Sticky Prisms – DJs Stevie Wonderful and Sticky Prisms perform. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Sunday, February 4
Concert for Bob – Celebrate the life and music of reggae legend Bob Marley with musician Paka G. Chef River will offer food and drinks for purchase. All ages, 4 p.m., the Well, Albion St., #8, Mendocino, (707) 346-7999.