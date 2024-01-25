Mendocino Flavors: Boba tea and Vietnamese food in Ukiah, celebrate local sparkling wine this weekend and more tasty news

MENDOCINO Co., 1/25/23 — The owners of Sunny’s Donuts have taken over management of Royal Tea and Boba in Ukiah. The cafe opened in March 2023 serving boba (bubble) tea, energy drinks, deli sandwiches, smoothies and Japanese snacks and drinks. As of January, it is under new management and has been renamed Royal Tea and Sandwiches. The cafe still offers its signature boba tea, but its menu has been overhauled to focus on Vietnamese food.

The menu includes bahn mi sandwiches ($10.99), rice bowls including basil chicken, BBQ pork or lemongrass chicken ($10.99), spring rolls ($9.99), shrimp spring rolls ($10.99), hot & sour soup ($8.99/$9.99), beef jerky ($12), steamed rice cakes ($6) and sesame balls ($6). Tofu is available as one of the proteins and vegan options are available.

While I haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, members of the Mendocino County Foodies Facebook group have. “Um, where at 9:30 a.m. can you get freshmade spring rolls???” asked Ukiah’s Mike Gutierrez in a rhetorical teaser “Royal Tea in Ukiah on North State Street right next to Honey Fluff!!! OMG!! THANK YOU FOR THIS NEW GEM!”

David Post, another Mendocino County Foodies member from Ukiah, had shrimp spring rolls and a lemongrass chicken rice bowl and shared that the portions were “pretty big” while praising the friendly and fast service. He described his experience as “really great.”

Royal Tea and Sandwiches is open Thurs.-Tues. 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wed. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1296 N. State St., Ste B., Ukiah, (707) 485-4466. Available for delivery via DoorDash.

An open bottle of McNab Ridge Winery’s North Coast Brut sits on the railing at Mill Creek in Ukiah. It’s one of the many wines that will be poured this weekend at the Mendocino Sparkling Wine Celebration this weekend in Hopland. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Celebrate Mendocino County’s best sparkling wine this weekend in Hopland Wine enthusiasts are well aware that Mendocino County produces some of the best sparkling wines in the country, and this weekend wineries from throughout the county will gather in Hopland to showcase their best bubbles during the second annual Mendocino Sparkling Wine Celebration.

Taking place in Saracina Vineyards’ wine caves and promoted by Destination Hopland, the event will feature over 20 local wineries pouring their sparklers paired with fresh shucked oysters from Hog Island Oyster Co. and savory seafood bites from Left Coast Seafood. For those who aren’t big bubble fans, wineries will also be pouring still wines, and Hopland Tap will be on hand serving up craft beers and non-alcoholic offerings. I’ll be at the event, so be sure to say hello!

The Mendocino Sparkling Wine Celebration takes place Saturday, Jan. 27 from 1-4 p.m. at Saracina Vineyards, 11684 U.S. 101, Hopland. Tickets start at $125 and are available here.

Hopland Farmers’ Market taking shape A group of volunteers, led by Hopland resident Mikayla Adams, is preparing to launch the Hopland Certified Farmers’ Market on Sundays starting in May. The group held its first meeting last week and have been making progress on vendor requirements and dates. The market will be a great opportunity to increase food accessibility in the Hopland area and will no doubt draw shoppers from Yorkville, Ukiah, Cloverdale and beyond. Applications for vendors will be released in mid-March, and the soft opening is anticipated for Sunday, May. 19. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Tickets on sale for Dining with the Stars fundraiser for the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center, Jan. 27 Ukiah’s Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center is hosting its tenth annual fundraiser to raise money for its free community programming for children and families including recreational activities, an adult day program and Special Olympics basketball. Tickets include appetizers, dinner and dessert from Garbocci Gourmet Catering and wines from Frey Organic Wine. Back Porch Trio will perform, and there will also be a live auction hosted by Tom Allman and a silent auction. Tickets start at $85 and are on sale here.

Meyer Family Cellars is one of the many wineries taking part in Anderson Valley’s White Wine Weekend in February. (courtesy photo)

Tickets on sale for Anderson Valley’s White Wine Weekend, February 17-18 Fans of white, sparkling, and rosé wine won’t want to miss Anderson Valley wines’ annual White Wine Weekend. Attendees can journey from Yorkville to Navarro savoring handcrafted wine flights, library tastings, and food pairings from over 25 wineries. Tickets start at $95 per person, with designated driver tickets starting at $40 (includes food). Learn more here.

Registration is open for Nelson Family Vineyards 5k Wine Run, March 23 Hopland’s Nelson Family Vineyards is hosting a 5k fun run focused around fitness and wine. The run takes place on the Nelson’s 2,000-acre property which they have farmed for seventy years. Runners who complete the race receive a shirt, travel wine glass, a medal that doubles as a wine coaster and a pour of wine to celebrate the end of the race. The race is on Mar. 23 and early bird enrollment is $30 through Feb. 9. Learn more here.

January register round-up at Ukiah co-op supports treatment for substance abuse and behavioral health Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support MCAVHN Care and Prevention Network, which has the mission to “Address the co-occurring disorders of mental illness and substance use disorders, within an integrated model of care; assist in the reduction of harmful practices and overdose; and stop the transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C, and care for those affected.” Mon-Sun, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

Join Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook! My friend Serena Alexi and I launched Mendocino County Foodies on Facebook to provide a place to share and learn about food and beverage culture in Mendocino County, including home cooking and recipes, wineries and breweries, favorite restaurants and farmers’ markets, and more. Join the conversation here.

Small but equally important updates In Caspar…Good Bones is closed until Feb. 16.

In Mendocino…Cafe Beaujolais is closed for sit-down service, but it is offering a take-out including smashburgers, salads, bowls and more until Jan. 31. The Brickery is closed and reopens on Feb. 7. The MacCallum House Restaurant & Grey Whale Bar are closed until Feb. 9. The GoodLife Cafe is closed until Feb. 12. The Fog Eater Cafe and Bottle Shop is closed until Feb. 13.

In Point Arena…Pelican Bread reopens Jan. 31. Franny’s Cup & Saucer is closed for winter break and will reopen on Feb. 1.