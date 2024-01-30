Atmospheric river to bring high winds and heavy rain to Mendocino County on Wednesday, Jan. 31

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 1/29/24 – After receiving a taste of springlike weather, Mendocino County is preparing for yet another winter storm; this one is expected to bring high winds, flooding and possible landslides to the region this week. While rain will start countywide on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 30, the bulk of the precipitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with rain continuing on Thursday, Feb 1.

As a result of the impending storm, National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a flood watch for the entire county, as well as either a wind advisory or high wind watch for the county depending on the location.

Below you can find the forecast, current as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29. We have also included some additional resources at the end of the article. Be sure to bookmark our winter weather info guide — you can also find more information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website.

Rain will bring up to 6.5 inches of rain to the county Tuesday through Thursday increasing likelihood of river and roadway flooding

According to NWS Eureka, coastal areas can expect between 3.7 and 5.75 inches of rain and inland areas between 2.6 and 6.5 inches of rain starting the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 30 through the evening of Thursday, Feb. 1. The highest impact will be on Wednesday, Jan. 31, which will offer the heaviest rain.

The highest elevations will see the heaviest rain and highest precipitation amounts. Some areas, particularly the coast and Anderson Valley, may experience thunderstorms Wednesday evening. No snow is forecasted with this specific system, even though the chance of snow is in the forecast for Leggett, Round Valley and Laytonville on Friday, Feb. 2.

As a result, NWS Eureka has issued a series of flood watches for the entire county, which start and stop at various times depending on the flood threat in each microclimate. Specific details are listed below in the more detailed forecast. According to NWS Eureka “flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible” and “You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

The Navarro River may flood in low lying areas, which may result in the closure of CA-128 from CA-1 to Masonite Rd. The Russian River in Hopland is also expected to reach flood stage on Saturday and again on Monday per NWS Eureka’s forecast. The Garcia River may also flood along CA-1. NWS Eureka forecasts flooding taking place between the evening on Wednesday and early morning on Thursday.

NWS Eureka advises that drivers do not try to drive through floodwaters. All it takes is one foot of water to push a car off the road. Turn around, don’t drown.

Garcia River Bridge on April 7, 2023. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Mendocino Coast forecast

South Coast

Tuesday, Jan. 30, will start out mostly sunny in Gualala and Point Arena with breezy conditions and temperature highs in the mid-60s. After 10 p.m., rain is likely with lows around 53 degrees. The wind will pick up, bringing gusts as high as 40 mph.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, rain could be heavy throughout the day. Wind gusts up to 47 mph can be expected, which may be even higher along coastal bluffs. The day will bring between 2 and 3 inches of rain and continue into the evening with the possibility of thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Rain will be heavier during thunderstorms. The wind will diminish that night. Wednesday will see a high near 57 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms continues on Thursday, Feb. 1, with up to half an inch of rain by the evening. Gualala and Point Arena can expect highs near 54 degrees and lows near 44 degrees.

A flood watch is in effect for the South Coast from Wednesday 2 a.m. through Thursday 7 a.m. NWS Eureka is particularly worried about the Garcia River flooding at CA-1, so plan accordingly. A high wind watch is in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. This could result in power outages and downed trees.

North Coast

Fort Bragg, Mendocino and Westport can expect steady rain starting in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 30 totaling up to one inch of precipitation. Conditions will be breezy with highs in near 61 and lows near 55 degrees.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, brings the highest amount of rain to the area, totaling between 2.75 and 4 inches. Southeast winds will bring breezy conditions to the North Coast, with winds between 21 and 29 mph. Thunderstorms are possible after 10 p.m. Temperatures will see a high near 57 and lows around 50 degrees.

Showers will continue through the evening of Thursday, Feb. 1, with thunderstorms possible earlier in the day. Rain amounts will total up to .75 inches. Highs will be near 54 degrees and lows around 46 degrees.

The North Coast is under a flood watch from 2 a.m. on Wednesday through 7 a.m. on Thursday. Additionally, a high wind watch from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. This could result in downed trees and power lines.

Flooding in the Little Lake Valley in Willits, at the offramp of U.S. Highway 101 exit north of Willits on Jan. 5, 2023. (Kate B. Maxwell/The Mendocino Voice)

Inland weekend forecast

Leggett and Laytonville

Leggett and Laytonville will see the highest rain amounts in the county during the atmospheric river.

Starting the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 30, steady rain will move in, totaling between .75 and 1 inch of precipitation by midnight. Windy conditions will also start, with Laytonville seeing gusts as high as 40 mph and Leggett as high as 55 mph. Highs will be in the low 60s and lows in the high 40s.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 will bring the largest rain totals, with higher elevations seeing 5 or more inches of rain. Expect wind gusts between 40 and 46 mph. High temperatures will be between 51 and 53 degrees and lows between 42 and 44 degrees.

Showers remain in the forecast on Thursday, Feb. 1 with the possibility of up to half an inch of additional rain. Winds will be calm. Highs will be between 49 and 58 degrees and lows in the high 30s.

A flood watch is in effect from Wednesday 2 a.m. until Thursday 7 a.m. and a high wind watch from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Round Valley

Round Valley will start Tuesday, Jan. 30 with partly cloudy conditions and highs near 64 degrees. Wet conditions will begin after 10 p.m., totaling up to half an inch. Lows will be around 45 degrees.

The heaviest rain will be on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with up to 3 inches of precipitation expected. It will be windy, with gusts as high as 21 mph during the day. Highs will be near 53 and lows near 40 degrees.

Showers will continue on Thursday, Feb. 1, bringing up to half an inch of rain. Winds will be calm. The valley can expect a high near 50 degrees and a low near 34 degrees.

A wind advisory is in place from Tuesday at 7 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A flood watch is in effect from 7 a.m. on Wednesday through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Willits

Willits will begin to experience high winds starting the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 30, with gusts up to 40 mph possible by the evening. Steady rain is likely after 10 p.m. Temperatures will range from a high near 62 to a low around 48 degrees.

Heavy rain is expected at times on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Rain totals will be between 3 and 5 inches, with the highest expected in higher elevations such as Brooktrails. During the day, wind gusts up to 45 mph can be expected. Highs will be near 50 degrees and lows near 43 degrees.

Showers will continue throughout Thursday, Feb. 1, bringing up to .75 inches of precipitation. Temperatures will see a high near 47 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

A high wind watch is in effect for Willits from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and a flood watch from 2 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Potter Valley

The valley can expect patchy fog in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 30, followed by an increased chance of rain after 4 p.m. Wind gusts up to 20 mph are possible in the evening. There will be a high near 67 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

Heavy rain will blanket Potter Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 31, bringing up to 5 inches of rain. Wind gusts will range between 20 and 36 mph. Highs will be near 55 degrees and lows around 42 degrees.

Showers will continue on Thursday, Feb. 1, bringing under an inch of rain to the valley. Temperatures will see a high near 53 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

A high wind watch is in effect for Potter Valley from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A flood watch starts at 2 a.m. on Wednesday and ends at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The calm before the storm in Hopland on January 27, 2024. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Ukiah, Redwood Valley and Hopland

The Ukiah Valley, Redwood Valley and Hopland will see a mostly cloudy day on Tuesday, Jan 30. Hopland may wake up to heavy fog. A 30 percent chance of rain is possible after 5 p.m. with rain becoming steady after 10 p.m. in Hopland and 11 p.m. in Ukiah. Rain totals will amount to a half an inch or less. Temperatures will be in the high 60s during the day and around 49 degrees overnight.

The heaviest rain totals will be on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with up to 5 inches of rain possible. Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 38 mph possible during the day. Thunderstorms are possible in Ukiah after 11 p.m.

Rain will continue through the evening on Thursday, Feb. 1 with under an inch possible. Highs will be in the mid-50s and lows in around 40 degrees.

A wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A flood watch starts at 2 a.m. on Wednesday and ends at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Flooding is possible along the Russian River in Hopland, so plan accordingly for the possible closure of CA-175.

Anderson Valley

Anderson Valley may wake up to patchy fog before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 30. Conditions will be cloudy before turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Wind will pick up by the evening, bringing gusts up to 26 mph. Rainy conditions will start after 4 p.m. Temperatures will see a high near 69 and a low around 50 degrees.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the valley will see up to 4 inches of rain, with more possible in higher elevations. Rain could be heavy at times and wind gusts up to 40 mph is possible during the day. A thunderstorm is possible after 10 p.m. Temperatures will range from a high near 57 degrees and low of 45 degrees.

Thursday, Feb. 1, will offer showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the day. Under half an inch of rain is possible, with higher precipitation amounts during thunderstorms. The high will be near 55 degrees and low around 39 degrees.

A wind advisory is in place from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A flood watch is also in place from 2 a.m. on Wednesday through 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Navarro River may reach flood stage at 28.6 feet by Thursday morning. This may result in the closure of CA-128 between CA-1 and Masonite Rd., so plan accordingly!

A sandbag station open outside the Willits Police Department on the night of October 23, 2021. (Kate B. Maxwell/The Mendocino Voice)

Be prepared and be careful this weekend, Mendocino County!

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll keep you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

Finally, be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area. Stay safe out there!

Sandbags stations:

Please note: this will change and depend on each specific weather event

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willits Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: