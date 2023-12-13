Prescribed burn to take place near Laytonville Dec. 14-15

MENDOCINO CO., 12/13/23 – CAL FIRE will implement a prescribed burn is scheduled to take place at Shamrock Ranch, near Laytonville, starting on Thursday Dec. 14 and ending Friday Dec. 15. The smoke may be visible from Laytonville and U.S. Route 101.

Here’s the official announcement:

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be conducting a vegetation management prescribed burn on the Shamrock Ranch, located in the northern portion of Mendocino County, east of Highway 101 near the town of Laytonville.

This prescribed burn will treat approximately 100-acres of grasslands, chaparral, and understory vegetation within oak woodlands and mixed conifer habitats, creating a mosaic of variously burned vegetation and islands of unburned habitat. Burning will begin on Thursday, December 14, 2023, and conclude on Friday, December 15, 2023. Burning will start at approximately 11 A.M. and concluding at approximately 5 P.M. each day.

This project adds to significant work underway throughout the state and brings California one step closer towards meeting state fuels reduction goals directed by the California Fire Plan and the California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan. To track the progress being made, both in your community and throughout California, visit the CAL FIRE fuels reduction dashboard at https://www.fire.ca.gov/what-we- do/natural-resource-management/fuels-reduction. This project burn will be conducted under strictly controlled weather and fuel conditions. Smoke and aircraft may be visible in the area.