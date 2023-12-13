Mendocino County Featured Pet: Opal

Opal is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter as of December 13, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 12/13/23 – This week’s featured pet is Opal, a three-year-old mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Opal is a happy girl who loves to play with toys. She walks well on-leash and enjoys getting out and about in the great outdoors. When Opal was in the meet and greet room, she was mellow and made sure to say HELLO to everyone! Afterwards, she enjoyed a good nap on the couch! What’s not to love???!!! Opal is a mixed breed SPAYED girl, three years old and 78 merry pounds. She’s ready to be your best friend ASAP!

You can read more about Opal here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.