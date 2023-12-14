Mendocino Flavors: The Beet opens in Cloverdale with a Hopland connection, Mayan Fusion launches new menu, foodie fundraisers and other tasty news bites

MENDOCINO Co., 12/14/23 — Happy holidays! There’s a lot of delicious food and beverage news this week, and I have Christmas shopping to do…so let’s dive in!

County line chicory salad with roasted dates, maple candied walnuts and raviogote viniagrette at the Beet Wine Lounge. (Courtesy photo)

The Beet Wine Lounge on December 2, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

The golden beet salad at the Beet Wine Lounge. (Courtesy photo)

The Beet Wine Lounge in Cloverdale on December 2, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Bacon-wrapped chorizo stuffed dates at the Beet Wine Lounge. (Courtesy photo)

The Beet in Cloverdale Hopland resident, culinary consultant and man about the Ukiah Valley Andrew Radabaugh opened a wine bar and restaurant in nearby Cloverdale, just south of the Sonoma-Mendo county line, this past week called the Beet Wine Lounge. He opened the restaurant with friend and colleague Alessandra Ziviani of Cloverdale. Radabaugh and Ziviani are known as the culinary consulting and event promotion duo Vino Vendetta. The two have worked with Ukiah Brewing Company, Left Coast Seafood, Ramen Cubed, Alta Orsa Wines and various establishments in neighboring Sonoma County. A much-needed addition to Cloverdale, the Beet serves local and international wines and seasonal, healthful small bites, cheese and charcuterie, salads, shareable entrees in a colorful, relaxed bistro-style atmosphere. Small plates include hand-cut fries with piquillo pepper dipping sauce ($8), roasted Brussels sprouts with crispy prosciutto, Meyer lemon and parmesan ($12), bacon-wrapped chorizo stuffed dates ($16) and more. Diners can also enjoy steamed clams with white wine, shallots, fresh herbs and a baguette ($18), a charcuterie and cheese board ($26), locally sourced chicory salad ($14), a signature beet salad ($15) and a larger braised short ribs entree ($36). There is also a small menu of light desserts and a growing list of non-alcoholic beverages, including alcohol-free aperitifs and more. The Beet Wine Lounge is open 12-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 116 E. 1st St., Cloverdale. Follow them on Instagram here.

Mayan Fusion in Fort Bragg on October 29, 2022. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

New menu at Mayan Fusion On the cusp of a new year, Mayan Fusion launched its new dining menu this week. Located in downtown Fort Bragg, the restaurant’s new menu showcases chef-owner Silver Canul’s Yucatán Mayan heritage while offering locally sourced seafood and steak offerings. The menu received a redesign, and a few menu items changed. Seafood is the star of the menu revamp. On the starter menu, the red Mayan clam chowder has been replaced by a New England clam chowder ($9 cup/$12 bowl/$15 bread bowl). The seafood entree menu has been expanded to include “a little touch of France,” a dish comprising fresh King salmon ($35) or Alaskan halibut ($38) lightly crusted with panko and pecans served with buttery sweet corn and asparagus finished with chef Silver’s famous champagne cream sauce; and a fresh rock cod paupiette ($35) with bay shrimp, King salmon, flambé mushrooms, cheese and herbs de Provence, also served with corn, asparagus and champagne cream sauce. The cioppino prepared with Mayan spices and slaw, has been replaced with “the world’s best cioppino,” a traditional San Francisco-style cioppino ($35). The restaurant offers new beef dishes, all sourced from Roundman’s, including a Black Angus New York Steak ($37) and on Fridays and Saturdays a prime rib with all the fixings ($43). There are also two new pasta dishes: marinara linguine ($23) and pesto penne ($17). The new kids’ menu sports twelve menu offerings ranging from fish and chips ($12) and burgers ($9) to chicken breast with rice and beans or fries ($6). There is something for every little palate. Mayan fusion still serves Cowlick’s Ice Cream; a blueberry cobbler cheesecake ($11) replaced the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake. Mayan Fusion is seven days a week 11 a.m.-3:30 for lunch and 5-8:30 p.m. for dinner, (707) 961-0211, 418 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, mayanfusion.com.

Sparkling wine bottles sporting new wine labels that Scharffenberger launched in November 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Scharffenberger Cellars featured on the cover of The Somm Journal

Philo’s Scharffenberger Cellars is featured in The Somm Journal this month. The Somm Journal is a national magazine for sommeliers and restaurant and wine professionals. Nicole Carter, president of Roederer Collection’s U.S. wineries, and Jeffrey Jindra, winemaker, are on the cover of the widely distributed publication. Scharffenberger was acquired by the Roederer Collection in 2004. The article, titled “A Sparkling Superbloom,” explores Scharffenberger’s new rebrand and its distinct California-style sparkling wines. Read it online here.

Boobs for Burgers food truck fundraiser, Dec. 14

The Retro Wagon is hosting a food truck fundraiser for the Cancer Resource Center of Mendocino County. The benefit is the brainchild of Retro Wagon owner Rebecca Romero Beiber. Beiber launched the Retro Wagon food truck in 2022, and within months she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The truck closed for five months while Romero Beiber went through treatment. In October, the truck reopened in Fort Bragg. Romero Beiber dedicated herself to raising funds for the Cancer Resource Center of Mendocino County, which provides free patient navigation and support services to people experiencing cancer. Proceeds from the Retro Wagon’s sales will be donated to the center. Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Ananse Village, 17800 CA-1, Fort Bragg, streetfoodfinder.com/TheRetroWagon.

Workshop on foodways of Indigenous people of California in Point Arena, Dec. 16

Lori Laiwa Thomas, Native American Studies Instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Department of Ethnic Studies, will host a workshop focused on the traditional food of Indigenous people of California. Thomas will share stories associated with harvesting and preparing traditional foods, including acorns, seaweed, salmon and tortillas. A traditional lunch of tortillas, smoked salmon, seaweed and beverages will be served. Saturday, Dec. 16, 12-2 p.m., Coast Community Library, 225 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3114, mendolibrary.com.

Slam Dunk Pizza accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 17

Fast-track your little one’s letter to Santa via the mailbox at Slam Dunk Pizza! Each letter should include the child’s name and address. Drop the letters off at Slam Dunk Pizza in Ukiah (720 N. State St.) or Willits (1708 S. Main St.) by Dec. 17 so the letters can be delivered in time to Santa so he can work his magic. Slamdunkpizza.com.

Bag donations needed at Fort Bragg Food Bank

Fort Bragg Food Bank is seeking donations of clean paper, reusable and plastic bags. Donations can be made at the food bank (910 N. Franklin St.) or at the donation containers at Harvest Market (171 Boatyard Dr.) or Safeway (660 S. Main St.). Contact the food bank for more information at (707) 964-9404, fortbraggfoodbank.org.

December register round-up in Ukiah to support local theater Shoppers at Ukiah Natural Foods can round up their purchases to support the Ukiah Players Theatre, which is “ committed to providing our rural audiences with a wide range of theatre experiences including the classics and contemporary plays as well as original theatre pieces created for, by, and about our community.” 721 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 462-4778, ukiahcoop.com.

Small but equally important updates Los Gallitos in Fort Bragg is closed for winter break starting Dec. 14. It reopens on Jan. 5.

The Boonville Hotel Restaurant is closed for winter break December 15-27.

Patrona Restaurant in Ukiah launched a new Thursday night social club. For $20, guests can enjoy select entrees and a drink.

