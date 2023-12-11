The Mendocino Setlist: December 11-17

MENDOCINO Co., 12/11/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Holiday events are denoted by the ☃️emoji. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, December 11
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, December 12
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, December 13
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, December 14
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
West of Nowhere – West of Nowhere performs guitar-oriented, three-part harmony rock featuring covers of danceable favorites from the ‘60s through 2000. Food and drinks from the restaurant will be available for purchase. All ages, 6-9 p.m., $20, Good Bones Kitchen, 14957 Caspar Rd., Caspar, goodboneskitchen.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, December 15
Becca Jane – Sonoma County-based singer-songwriter Becca Jane performs original music on guitar with jazz, blues, soul, rock and folk influences. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
James Patrick Regan – Vocalist and guitarist James Patrick Regan performs. Regan is the singer-guitarist for the Deadlies and has provided tour support for Lisa Marie Presley, The Mavericks, Eric Martin, Shuggie Otis, Metalachi, Blue Öyster Cult, Greg Kihn, the B‐52’s, Dick Dale, Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, The Protomen & Big Bad VooDoo Daddy. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Karaoke with DJ Wally – Belt out your favorite songs at karaoke night. All ages, 6:30-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Sequoia Rose Band – Humboldt County’s alt-country vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sequoia Rose performs with his band. Rose won the West Virginia Mandolin State Championship and tours nationally as an award-winning bluegrass artist. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday, December 16
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
☃️Sing-along Messiah – What’s better than listening to Handel’s Messiah? Singing along, of course! Whether you are a classically trained soprano or a spirited singer in the shower, join the Symphony of the Redwoods for a sing-along of the famed work by Handel. All ages, 3 p.m., free, Mendocino Presbyterian Church, 44831 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5441, learn more here.
Marcus McCallen – Guitarist and singer Marcus McCallen performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Dixieland Explosion – Local group Dixieland Explosion performs classic jazz music. The dance floor will be open for swing dancing. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Jon Gonzales – San Francisco-based musician Jon Gonzales performs ukulele and sings songs with “psychedelic satire.” 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), donation welcome, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Cavewoman – Local alternative rock band Cavewoman performs. Proceeds benefit local musician Quinn Fields who is currently hospitalized due to a knee injury. 21 and over, 8:30 p.m., free with donation accepted, the Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.
☃️Crazy Christmas sweater contest with DJ Ross – DJ Ross performs at the Buckhorn’s first annual crazy Christmas sweater contest. Prizes will be awarded for the ugliest, prettiest and craziest sweaters. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Buckhorn Bar, 76360 Covelo Rd., Covelo.
Monday – Los Angeles-based, Ukiah native Monday performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., free, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Sunday, December 17
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Lindsay Garritson – Award-winning pianist Lindsay Garritson returns to the stage at Mendocino College to perform an intimate concert for sixty concertgoers. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Place des Arts in Montreal. All ages, 2 p.m., $25, Mendocino College Voice Room, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, buy tickets here.
☃️WCT Winter Choral Performance – Nancy New’s Just For Fun Choir and the Raging Grannies perform festival choral works. All ages, 2 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theatre, 7 W. Van Lane St., Willits, tickets on sale here.
☃️Christmas Comes But Once a Year – The vocal group CoastSing, directed by Sue Bohlin, will perform its annual Christmas Concert featuring music by Rutter, Torme, Durufle and more. The concert will feature special guests Bryn Harris and Jessie Hanna. 4 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 day of, tickets will be available at Gualala Arts, the Dolphin Gallery and online here, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138.
☃️Dirty Cello – Enjoy an evening of holiday music with the duo Dirty Cello. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Thatcher Hotel, 13401 US-101, Hopland, (707) 723-0838, thatcherhotel.com.
Lauralee Brown & Company – Local musician and singer Lauralee Brown performs jazz, blues, country and rock with Nick Rodseth on piano, Dan Coulson on bass and Donny Bennet on drums. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
☃️15th Annual Christmas Carol Sing-along – Celebrate Christmas by singing traditional carols as a community. Professional musicians will guide the audience. All ages, 5:30 p.m., free, donations accepted for Redwood Gospel Mission’s Center of Hope, First Presbyterian Church, 514 W. Church St., Ukiah, (707) 468-9235, learn more here.
☃️Christmas Caroling Around Town – People who love to sing Christmas carols are invited to join in a short evening of caroling about the town of Fort Bragg. Former Fort Bragg choir director David Post will be there to organize things, and song lyric sheets will be provided. Come have fun and sing along, no matter what your voice is like. Dress brightly and warmly. Rain or shine. All ages, 6-7 p.m., free, meet out front of Fort Bragg Middle School, 500 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.