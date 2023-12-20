Mendocino County Featured Pet: Harvey

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 12/20/23 – This week’s featured pet is Harvey, an eight-month-old Lab mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

Harvey came to the Shelter as a stray dog who was more than likely hit by a car. He broke four bones in his left rear foot, and is healing from that surgery. Good news.. his foot was saved! Harvey is smart and affectionate, and such a soft soul. We think he will do well in a home with children and/or a busy household with people coming and going. Harvey is unsure of other dogs so he will need more socializing and positive experiences when it comes to canine friends. Anyone looking for an all-around family dog—look no further: Harvey’s your guy. Harvey is a Lab X teenager of eight months, and 51 very handsome pounds. Harvey’s neutered, so he’s ready to leave the shelter ASAP and head straight into your heart! You can read more about Harvey here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.