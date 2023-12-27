Mendocino County Featured Pet: Junior

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

Junior is looking to be adopted by his forever family. (Courtesy photo)

UKIAH, 12/27/23 – This week’s featured pet is Junior, a one-year-old mixed breed available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Junior is very playful with toys and tennis balls, and he will fetch all day long if he can find someone to play with him (perhaps you??) Junior walks great on leash and loves getting out for walks. Junior is a smart boy and knows sit, and would enjoy expanding his repertoire of dog tricks. Junior catches tennis balls like a pro, and indoors he’s mellow and has good manners. Wow! Junior is a mixed-breed dog, one year old, and 48 mighty cute pounds.

You can read more about Junior here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

