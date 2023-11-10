Twenty-two restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County

Fort Bragg

Asian Fusion – Enjoy a diverse selection of Pan-Asian offerings from the Asian Fusion, a local institution. The family-owned restaurant will offer its full menu, including seafood boils, noodles, curries, soups, rice, salads and more for dine-in and take-out. There are plenty of options for meat-eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians and vegans alike. 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., (707) 200-4744, 310 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Cucina Verona – Fort Bragg’s fine dining Italian restaurant is serving a special Thanksgiving menu in addition to its regular menu. The special menu starts with butternut squash soup ($10), baby kale and radicchio salad ($20), and smoked trout rillette with roasted wild mushrooms ($20). Entrees include cider-glazed roasted turkey with wild mushroom and fig stuffing, truffle gravy, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato spoonbread and chutney ($45), a vegan plate with roasted fennel, red onions, yams, baby kale, farro pilaf, dried cranberries, and a maple vinaigrette ($36); and for dessert, rum and pumpkin creme brûlee ($10) and maple-bourbon pecan pie with vanilla gelato ($10). Reservations recommended. 2-9 p.m., (707) 964-6844, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Denny’s – Who needs turkey when you can enjoy a Moons Over My Hammy egg sandwich or a chicken fried steak. Still need a turkey fix? Enjoy The Super Bird turkey sandwich. 7 a.m.-10 p.m., (707) 964-8287, 901 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

HarborView Bistro & Bar – Enjoy Thanksgiving overlooking the Noyo River at the Noyo Harbor Inn’s restaurant. The five-course meal includes roasted butternut squash soup, harvest salad; a choice of roast turkey, bavette steak, local petrale sole, or quinoa stuffed hazelnut squash; and pumpkin pie, cranberry curd tart, or apple and thyme galettes for dessert. Reservations recommended, 2-9 p.m., (707) 961-8000, 500 Casa Del Noyo, Fort Bragg.

KW Saltwater Grill – One of the best kept secrets in Fort Bragg, KW Saltwater Grill, is serving a three-course prix-fixe menu with an appetizer, entree and dessert. First course offerings are oyster Rockefeller, a Little Gem salad, rock shrimp cakes, or butternut squash bisque; main entree choices include prime rib ($110), duck breast ($85), black cod ($85) or whole rock cod with chili pepper rub ($80). Give thanks for decadent meals with an addition of half Dungeness crab, pan-seared scallops or garlic shrimp with your entree. Each entree selects two sides (from wild Chanterelles to traditional mashed potatoes) of your choice. The final course is dessert, with pumpkin cheesecake bars, warm apple pie and pumpkin pie tartlet as the options. Reservations recommended, total price is based on entree, 5-9 p.m., (707) 900-1667, 542 N. Main St.

The Wharf – If it’s a clear evening, you’ll be thankful for the harbor views when the sun sets at Silver’s at the Wharf. Silver’s menu includes classic seafood dishes including fresh oysters, clam chowder, ceviche, cioppino, calamari steak, and local rock cod entrees. The restaurant also offers salads, steak, chicken, lamb, pasta and more. Reservations recommended, 1-8 p.m., (707) 964-4283, 32260 N. Harbor Drive, Fort Bragg.