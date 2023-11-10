Twenty-two restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 11/10/23 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 23. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce, anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
Be sure to call ahead to confirm all information, as offerings or hours can change. Are we missing something? Please let us know at [email protected].
Albion
Albion River Inn Restaurant – Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the coastal dining room at the Albion River Inn. The menu starts with a choice of soup (winter squash) or salad (apple salad) and is followed by a Thanksgiving supper with roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted squash, candied yams, broccoli and cranberry sauce. For dessert, guests have a choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Reservations required, $90 per adult, $60 for children under 12, 3:30-8 p.m., (707) 937-1919, 3790 N. Hwy 1, Albion.
Ledford House Restaurant – The Ledford House serves Thanksgiving in its dining room overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The three-course menu comprises a soup or salad of choice (roasted tomato bisque or an autumn green salad), an entree (roast turkey, rack of lamb, bouillabaisse or vegetarian roast Wellington) and a dessert (various pies, an apple tarte Tatin, or a chocolate pot de crème). Additional menu items are available for an extra charge, including oysters, duck paté and baked brie. Reservations recommended, $75 per person, 3-7 p.m., (707) 932-0282, 3000 N. Highway One, Albion.
Elk
Greenwood Restaurant – The recently revamped and reopened Greenwood Restaurant, with chef Ryan Seal at the helm, offers a gourmet five-course prix-fixe dinner that starts with Parker House rolls and an organic mixed green salad, followed by seared diver scallops, honeynut squash ravioli and heritage chicken roulade followed by a caramel apple for dessert. Reservations required, $125 per person, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. seatings, (707) 877-3422, 5920 CA-1, Elk.
SIBO Restaurant at the Elk Cove Inn – French-trained chef Victor Passalacqua will serve Thanksgiving supper in the oceanside dining room at the Elk Grove Inn’s restaurant, SIBO. Served family-style, the menu includes mains of house-smoked salmon rillettes, roast turkey, baked ham, salmon filet with dill sauce, and crab cakes; side dishes of cornbread, dried fruit stuffing, cranberry sauce, orange and dill relish, green bean casserole, glazed carrots, and gravy. For dessert, pumpkin pie, chocolate mousse and walnut pie. Reservations required, $85 per person, 4:30-6 p.m., (707) 877-3321, 6300 S. Hwy 1, Elk.
Fort Bragg
Asian Fusion – Enjoy a diverse selection of Pan-Asian offerings from the Asian Fusion, a local institution. The family-owned restaurant will offer its full menu, including seafood boils, noodles, curries, soups, rice, salads and more for dine-in and take-out. There are plenty of options for meat-eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians and vegans alike. 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., (707) 200-4744, 310 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
Cucina Verona – Fort Bragg’s fine dining Italian restaurant is serving a special Thanksgiving menu in addition to its regular menu. The special menu starts with butternut squash soup ($10), baby kale and radicchio salad ($20), and smoked trout rillette with roasted wild mushrooms ($20). Entrees include cider-glazed roasted turkey with wild mushroom and fig stuffing, truffle gravy, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato spoonbread and chutney ($45), a vegan plate with roasted fennel, red onions, yams, baby kale, farro pilaf, dried cranberries, and a maple vinaigrette ($36); and for dessert, rum and pumpkin creme brûlee ($10) and maple-bourbon pecan pie with vanilla gelato ($10). Reservations recommended. 2-9 p.m., (707) 964-6844, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.
Denny’s – Who needs turkey when you can enjoy a Moons Over My Hammy egg sandwich or a chicken fried steak. Still need a turkey fix? Enjoy The Super Bird turkey sandwich. 7 a.m.-10 p.m., (707) 964-8287, 901 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
HarborView Bistro & Bar – Enjoy Thanksgiving overlooking the Noyo River at the Noyo Harbor Inn’s restaurant. The five-course meal includes roasted butternut squash soup, harvest salad; a choice of roast turkey, bavette steak, local petrale sole, or quinoa stuffed hazelnut squash; and pumpkin pie, cranberry curd tart, or apple and thyme galettes for dessert. Reservations recommended, 2-9 p.m., (707) 961-8000, 500 Casa Del Noyo, Fort Bragg.
KW Saltwater Grill – One of the best kept secrets in Fort Bragg, KW Saltwater Grill, is serving a three-course prix-fixe menu with an appetizer, entree and dessert. First course offerings are oyster Rockefeller, a Little Gem salad, rock shrimp cakes, or butternut squash bisque; main entree choices include prime rib ($110), duck breast ($85), black cod ($85) or whole rock cod with chili pepper rub ($80). Give thanks for decadent meals with an addition of half Dungeness crab, pan-seared scallops or garlic shrimp with your entree. Each entree selects two sides (from wild Chanterelles to traditional mashed potatoes) of your choice. The final course is dessert, with pumpkin cheesecake bars, warm apple pie and pumpkin pie tartlet as the options. Reservations recommended, total price is based on entree, 5-9 p.m., (707) 900-1667, 542 N. Main St.
The Wharf – If it’s a clear evening, you’ll be thankful for the harbor views when the sun sets at Silver’s at the Wharf. Silver’s menu includes classic seafood dishes including fresh oysters, clam chowder, ceviche, cioppino, calamari steak, and local rock cod entrees. The restaurant also offers salads, steak, chicken, lamb, pasta and more. Reservations recommended, 1-8 p.m., (707) 964-4283, 32260 N. Harbor Drive, Fort Bragg.
Hopland
Rock Seas – Join Chef Roxy for a farm-to-table all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving dinner showcasing lamb and ham sourced from her farm. All the Thanksgiving fixings will accompany and vegetarian and gluten-free options are available, as is an optional wine pairing ($20). Guests can also take food to go. Reservations recommended, $85 per person, 1-5 p.m., (707) 670-6054, 13456 US 101, Hopland.
Little River
5200 Lounge – Opt out of the traditional turkey dinner for dinner at the Heritage House Inn’s 5200 Lounge, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The lounge’s regular menu will be offered, which includes miso deviled eggs, soups and salads as starters; local petrale sole, burgers, ribeye, and pastas; a kid’s menu and a selection of desserts. First come, first served; 5-9 p.m., the Heritage House Inn, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.
Little River Inn – The historic Little River Inn’s restaurant offers a five-course Thanksgiving meal. Each meal starts with a shrimp cocktail, roasted Laughing Duck Farm winter squash bisque, and a fall harvest salad. Guests can select one of four entrees: traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings, braised lamb shank, steelhead trout or a vegan butternut squash and locally foraged mushroom entree. Desserts are a choice of brown butter pecan cake, pumpkin pie or a hot fudge sundae. A children’s menu is available. Special seasonal cocktails are available for purchase, as is a wine pairing ($60). Reservations required, $85 for adults, $28 for children, 2-7 p.m., (707) 937-5942, 7901 N. Highway 1, Little River.
Mendocino
Café Beaujolais – Cozy Café Beaujolais offers its annual Thanksgiving dinner. The three-course meal starts with a choice of roasted butternut squash soup, oysters Rockefeller, ahi tuna tartare crostini or a fall spinach salad. Main courses include Diestel turkey two ways (brined and confit), herb-crusted ribeye, Pacific Northwest wild salmon or stuffed local delicata squash (vegan). All entrees include sides such as mashed potatoes, collards, Brussels sprouts, stuffing and cranberry sauce. For dessert, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and baked apple terrine (vegan) are offered. The prix-fixe menu is $65 for the squash entree and $95 for the turkey, ribeye or salmon. Reservations recommended, 3-7 p.m., (707) 937-5614, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.
Flow – A primo Pacific Ocean view is offered at Flow, in addition to a three-course Thanksgiving supper. The meal starts with a choice of appetizer: creamy tomato seafood chowder or a fall salad. Entree choices are herb roasted Willie Bird organic turkey with wild mushroom stuffing, vegetables, chutney and mashed potatoes and gravy; grilled filet mignon with blackberry demi glace, root vegetable gratin and green beans almondine; or roasted delicata squash stuffed with pumpkin risotto, wild prawns, caramelized onions, spinach and pepitas – a vegetarian option is available. For dessert, guests can select pumpkin pie, huckleberry cheesecake or chocolate pistachio semifreddo. Reservations recommended, 1-7 p.m., $85 per adult, $45 per child, (707) 937-3569, 45040 Main St., Mendocino.
Patterson’s Pub – Mendocino’s beloved Irish pub, Patterson’s, will offer a turkey meal with all the fixings in addition to its regular menu. No reservations accepted, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 21 and over, 10485 Lansing St., Mendocino, (707) 937-4782.
The Ravens – Spare a turkey from the dinner table by enjoying a plant-based Thanksgiving at Stanford Inn by the Sea’s vegan restaurant, the Ravens. The menu includes a sun-dried tomato and potato frittata; mixed green salad with candied walnuts, supreme, dried cranberries and cranberry vinaigrette; roasted butternut squash soup with cashew cream garnish; a choice of mushroom crepes, almond-hazelnut crusted tofu or portobello, or autumn squash ravioli; and a choice of desserts including pumpkin pie, apple cobbler, or a mint chocolate ganache tart. Seatings start at 3:30 p.m. Reservations required. $105 per adult, (707) 937-5615, 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd., Mendocino.
Trillium Cafe – Offering California cuisine in a quaint setting, Trillium offers a three-course meal including a starter, entree and dessert. There is plenty to choose from for meat eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians and gluten-free diners, including wild mushroom and hazelnut paté, pumpkin french onion soup, local Dungeness crab strudel appetizers; organic Diestel turkey with all the fixings, steaks, fish, and eight dessert options including Trillium’s spiced pumpkin pie. Reservations required. Starts at $60 per adult and $40 for children, 2-8 p.m., (707) 937-3200, 10390 Kasten St., Mendocino.
Redwood Valley
Sage House Restaurant – Enjoy Thanksgiving at the Coyote Valley Casino’s newly renovated restaurant, the Sage House, with a turkey or ham Thanksgiving meal. $24 per person, 5-10 p.m., (707) 485-0700, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley.
The Sea Ranch
The Sea Ranch Lodge – Head south to the Sea Ranch for a three-course Thanksgiving meal in the modern dining room at the Lodge. Guests have their choice of an appetizer (parsnip & sweet potato soup, chicory salad, kale salad or bucatini pasta), entree (Diestel turkey, halibut, short ribs or butternut squash) and dessert (pumpkin pie, cheesecake or apple crisp). Reservations required. $95 per adult, $45 per child, 5-9 p.m., (707) 579-9777, 60 Sea Walk Dr., the Sea Ranch.
Ukiah
Applebee’s – The popular chain restaurant will serve up its full menu of American dishes and neon-colored cocktails. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., (707) 462-7010, 1201 Airport Blvd., Ukiah.
Jyun Kang Vegetarian Restaurant – Ukiah’s premier vegetarian restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving serving up hearty Asian dishes. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., (707) 468-7966, City of 10,000 Buddhas, 2001 Talmage Rd., Ukiah.
