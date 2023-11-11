Free community Thanksgiving dinners around Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 11/11/23 – There is never a shortage of generosity during the holidays in Mendocino County, and this Thanksgiving is no exception. Here’s a list of organizations providing free dine-in and to-go meals on Thursday, November 23. Did we miss something? Email us at [email protected].

Fort Bragg

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg – The church will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner for residents residing on the coast from Albion to Westport. For the first time since the pandemic, in-person dining will be an option, with seatings at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Delivery is available from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in addition to curbside pickup at the church from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, juice, and pumpkin pie. Meals must be reserved ahead of time by completing a request form by 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 23. Learn more here.

Ukiah

Plowshares Traditional Thanksgiving Feast – Plowshares hosts its annual Thanksgiving meal with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, fried onions, rolls, cranberry sauce, and pie. Meals will be served at Plowshares Community Dining room from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals on Wheels recipients will receive meals delivered to their homes at their regular schedules. (707) 462-8582, Plowshares, 1346 S. State St., Ukiah.

If you’re looking to dine out and pay for a meal, you can find a list of restaurants open for Thanksgiving here.