Festival of Lights at Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens Nov. 24-Dec. 17

FORT BRAGG, 11/21/23 – One of the Mendocino Coast’s favorite events of the holiday season starts on November 24, 2023, when the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosts its annual Festival of Lights. The event features vignettes of thousands of holiday lights throughout the garden and special appearances by Santa Claus.

Here’s the official announcement:

Tickets are available for the best holiday light show on the Mendo Coast! Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is proud to present the 13th annual Festival of Lights. The event will run rain or shine each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from November 24 through December 17. Doors open at 5PM, last entry will be at 7PM.

Gardens staff and volunteers began prepping for the event back in October… countless hours spent stringing thousands of twinkling lights. This unique light show is 100% original and lovingly handmade. This year will include an exciting new route, new displays, and more dazzling backdrops for your family photos. Find a unique present for your favorite person at the gift shop. There will be hot cocoa, apple cider, and sweets available at the Friends of the Gardens’ Holiday Cafe. Santa Claus will be available for photos and wish lists on November 26, December 3, and December 10.

The FREE parking shuttle will be available each night of the Festival of Lights. The shuttle will pick up from the Swithenbank Construction parking lot just north of the Gardens at 18631 Highway 1, Fort Bragg, CA 95437 beginning at 4:45 PM and take you directly to the Gardens’ entrance. The last shuttle pick-up from the Swithenbank lot will be at 6:45 PM.

Tickets for the event are $10 each. Children age 16 and under attend for free. Advanced tickets are recommended and may be purchased online (www.gardenbythesea.org/FOL) or at the Gardens’ gift shop. Dress for winter weather, the event will run rain or shine. If you are sick, please stay home. Dogs are not allowed at the Festival of Lights. Parking is free but very limited, please plan to carpool or use the free shuttle.

We would like to thank our sponsors for this beloved annual event – The Coast KOZT-FM, Harvest Market, The Stanford Inn & Resort, Thompson’s Porta Septic Services, KGM Glass, and Swithenbank Construction. Extra special thanks to this year’s presenting sponsor Sonoma Clean Power who are committed to providing electricity generated by cleaner and more renewable sources, so your holiday season can shine even brighter

Bundle up and enjoy the imaginative displays, sweet treats, and holiday fun during this year’s Festival of Lights! Full event details and tickets available at www.gardenbythesea.org/FOL.