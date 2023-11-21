The Mendocino Setlist: November 20-26

MENDOCINO Co., 11/20/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, November 20
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, November 21
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, November 22
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Mark Weston Band – The Mark Weston Band performs pop, rock and country hits. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 247 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 972-1662, sportsattic2ukiah.com.
Thursday, November 23 – Happy Thanksgiving
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, November 24
Aaron & Korazon from Thrive – Aaron and Korazon of the reggae band Thrive perform. All ages, 5-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Moon Rabbit – Local band Moon Rabbit performs classic rock covers. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Jazz night – Singer David Post, pianist Barney McClure and bassist Pierre Archain perform an evening of jazz. Cover includes a glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres and a viewing of art by Northern California artist Tim Poma. All ages, 7-9 p.m., $10, Mama’s Medicinals Tea House, 328 N. State St., Ukiah, (415) 314-1404, buy tickets here.
Forrest & Friends – Musicians Forrest Glyer and Malakai Schindel, both of the local band Schindig, host a day after Thanksgiving party. Musicians from throughout the region will join Glyer and Schindel on stage. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
DJ DLT – DJ DLT spins the jams. 21 and over, no cover, 9 p.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010.
DJ Juanjo – DJ Juanjo spins hits from various genres. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., no cover, Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Skunk Funk – Alternative rock and ska band Skunk Funk performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com.
Saturday, November 25
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 12:30-3:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. Her new album Nature of Belief will be available for purchase. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Jon Gonzales – San Francisco-based musician Jon Gonzales performs ukulele and sings songs with “psychedelic satire.” 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), donation welcome, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
DJ Rey Three – Local DJ Rey Three spins the hits. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Sunday, November 26
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.