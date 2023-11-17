Construction for Ukiah on Ice begins Nov. 20

MENDOCINO Co., 11/17/23 — The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder, which means it’s the time of year for construction of Ukiah on Ice to begin! The skating rink at 300 South School Street will officially be open December 2 – January 14th, but the block will be closed to traffic for construction, and then skating, beginning Nov. 20 until around January 22, 2024.

Here’s the announcement from the City of Ukiah:

Ukiah, CA. November 7, 2023. – The City of Ukiah announces that “Ukiah on Ice,” the area’s seasonal outdoor ice skating rink, will commence construction on Monday, November 20th. This major attraction is the result of a partnership between the City of Ukiah and the Greater Ukiah Business and Tourism Alliance, with substantial funding provided by numerous local sponsors. The ice skating rink will be located on the 300 block of South School Street in downtown Ukiah, on the west side of Alex Thomas Plaza. That block will be closed to traffic and parking from November 20th through approximately January 22nd (or later depending on weather conditions). Ukiah on Ice will open to the public on Saturday, December 2nd and will remain open daily, including holidays, through Sunday, January 14th. The year-round farmers’ market will continue to meet every Saturday at a location adjacent to the ice rink on School Street. This event would not be possible without the generosity of our community partners: Platinum level sponsors of Ukiah on Ice are Ghilotti Construction, Granite Construction, JD General Engineering Construction, KWINE & MAX 93.5FM and PG&E. Gold level sponsors are Arrow Fencing, Mendocino Forest Products, WIPF Construction, Super 8 – Wingstop – Motel 6, and Friedman’s Home Improvement. Silver level sponsors are MCHC Health Centers, Acevedo’s Ukiah Truck Repair, Vocality Community Credit Union, WOW! Smiles, City of Ukiah Electric Department and Cupples & Sons Construction. Bronze level sponsors are Ukiah Waste Solutions, Savings Bank of Mendocino County, and George Petersen & Associates. For additional information, including operating times and prices, please see www.cityofukiah.com/ukiah-on-ice/ or call 463-6231.