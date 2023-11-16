Mendocino County Featured Pet: Monica

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 11/16/23 – This week’s featured pet is Monica, a one-year-month-old mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

Monica is a wonderful small-to-medium-sized dog. She’s uber-sweet and friendly. Monica would love a guardian who will take her out for walks and include her on adventures! Ms. Monica enjoys meeting new people and exploring her surroundings. She also appears to be very dog social–always a plus! Lovely Monica is a 1 year old mixed breed girl, weighing in at a svelte 34 pounds!

You can read more about Monica here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

Advertisements