Fashion show to celebrate Native American designers on Nov. 18

HOPLAND, 11/18/23 – The Hopland Band of Pomo Indians is teaming up with Native American fashion designers and jewelers to showcase contemporary Indigenous designs from throughout California and beyond on Saturday, Nov. 18. The event features a fashion show with cash prizes for the best designs and live performances by Native American hip hop and dance artists.

Here’s the official announcement:

The highly anticipated Finest Feather Fashion Show and Battle of the Beads Contest is happening this weekend in Hopland, CA. The event has already garnered much excitement and anticipation.

Featuring a stellar lineup of over 35 Native artists and designers, this event promises an immersive experience that pays homage to Indigenous culture while simultaneously promoting economic empowerment within Native communities.

The essence of this event goes well beyond the glamorous runway and the intricate detail of the beadwork. It’s fueled by a deep commitment to empower and advance economic growth within Native businesses and communities. This is achieved by offering a platform for Native entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and achievements. The event not only echoes the heartbeat of ancestral traditions, but also propels modern success, with a promise of a significant transformation in the Native business landscape. Moreover, it fosters a renewed sense of community pride and unity.

Jose “Hands” Lopez, one of the event organizers, expresses in his mission statement that when we gather to celebrate our artistic and cultural expressions, it cultivates feelings of belonging, pride, and self-empowerment.

He expresses his intention for this occasion as an opportunity to showcase the creative endeavors of Indigenous artists and designers, aiming to enhance the economic backbone of our communities.

Richie Ledreagle will be the host of this event, which will feature performances by Savelle Tha Native, Stewie G, Tajie D, HellBred, and James Quezada.

To purchase tickets for this event, please go to Eventbrite.

For more information on this event, please visit the event website at FinestFeathers.com.

Event details:

Date: November 18,2023

Time: 3PM-12AM

Venue: Hopland Band of Pomo Indians Gymnasium

Featuring: Over 35 Native artists and designers

Highlights: Fashion show, Battle of the Beads Contest, Cultural Demonstrations