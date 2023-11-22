CHP holding “maximum enforcement period” over Thanksgiving weekend

MENDOCINO Co., 11/22/23 — With many drivers taking to the roads over the holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be holding a “maximum enforcement period” beginning tonight, and lasting through Sunday, Nov. 26. This means there will be additional officers on the road with the goal of reducing traffic collisions and fatalities during what is historically a time of increased safety risks due to the number of people traveling.

Please drive safely if you are planning to travel this weekend! Here’s the announcement from CHP:

CHP KEEPING MOTORISTS SAFE AS THEY HIT THE ROAD FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As millions of people begin to venture out onto California’s busy roadways for the upcoming holiday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is preparing to serve up its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP).

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the MEP aims to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities during one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

“Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and celebration, but the holiday is also associated with increased travel and a higher risk of traffic incidents,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our officers will be on patrol to take enforcement action as necessary and to provide assistance to motorists who are stranded or in need of help on the side of the road.”

During the MEP, CHP officers will be working to assist and educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws throughout the state, actively looking for unsafe driving behaviors, including impaired or distracted driving, speed and reckless driving, and people not wearing seat belts.

Last year during the Thanksgiving MEP, 37 people were killed in crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction. The CHP’s holiday enforcement effort also resulted in more than 8,600 citations issued to motorists for speed and seat belt violations. Additionally, CHP officers made 1,016 arrests for driving under the influence during the four-day period.

“Remember to prioritize safety as you travel during the holidays,” added Commissioner Duryee. “Observe speed limits, avoid distractions, and ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. Responsible driving contributes to a happy and safe holiday.”

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service and Security.