Mendocino County Featured Pet: Knuckles

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 11/21/23 – This week’s featured pet is Knuckles, a thirteen-month-old available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Knuckles is a super-handsome, energetic boy! He will need some help learning how to walk politely and properly on leash. This amiable guy knows sit, down, and loves to play with toys. When introduced to Lady, a fellow shelter guest, he was playful and flirty! We recommend older children in Knuckles’ new home, due to his energy level, and NO SMALL animals, please! Knuckles is thirteen months old and 56 adorable pounds.

You can read more about Knuckles here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

