Call for artists: “Big Works” juried art exhibit at MEDIUM Art Gallery (press release)

UKIAH, 11/24/23 – The Deep Valley Arts Collective, the nonprofit arts organization that operates MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah, is seeking art submissions for its upcoming juried exhibit “Big Works” in January. The only caveat: the art must be framed at a minimum of 30″ x 30″ inches – hence the “big” theme.

Here’s the official announcement:

The Deep Valley Arts Collective invites artists to submit their artwork to “Big Works,” a juried art exhibition held at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah from January 5, 2024, through February 25, 2024.

We are excited to invite artists of all mediums to submit their stunning works of art with the theme “BIG WORKS.” This theme has endless possibilities, as your imagination will be the only limiting factor in creating your artwork. The only requirement is that your artwork must be of a certain size to qualify. We urge all artists to take this opportunity to showcase their skills and creativity with bold and impactful art.

The exhibition is open to all artists! To submit work, please visit http://www.deepvalleyarts.org/call-for-entry

All accepted works will be framed at a minimum of 30” x 30”. All mediums are welcome, with a maximum of three entries per artist.

The deadline for entries is December 17. Applicants will be notified by email beginning December 19.

Works must be dropped off during regular gallery hours between December 21 and December 23 or in the evenings by appointment. The show opens on Friday, January 4, 2024.

There is no entry fee and a limit of three entries per artist. All media welcome.

Deadline for entries: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 11:59 PM PST

Opening Reception: Friday, January 5, 2024 5:00-8:00 PM PST

The show runs through Sunday, February 25, 2024.

*Work should be framed with appropriate hardware for hanging or ready to display on a pedestal. For questions about getting work “hang-ready,” email us at [email protected]

For more information on submitting artwork, visit www.deepvalleyarts.org. MEDIUM Art Gallery is inside the Pear Tree Center in Ukiah at 522 E. Perkins Street, next to Rod’s Shoes.

The Deep Valley Arts Collective is a Mendocino County-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes in the transformative power of making and experiencing art. Formed in 2020, our mission is to create a culture that nurtures artists’ development and success while contributing to the well-being of our community. For more information, visit our website at www.deepvalleyarts.org.