Spooky season arrives in Mendocino County: Halloween events for 2023

MENDOCINO Co., 10/24/23 – Mendocino County is going all out again this Halloween, with 25 Halloween events for 2023!

Here’s a list of events taking place in Mendocino County, in Fort Bragg, Westport, Laytonville, Mendocino, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, Covelo, and Willits — if we’re missing anything, let us know in the comments or by email at [email protected] so we can add it in. Happy Halloween! 🎃

Please note: as of the time of publication, these events are all still selling tickets; we have not included events that are sold out as of October 24, 2023.

Ukiah

Mendocino College Dia De Los Muertos event – Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Pomo Plaza, on the Ukiah campus. “The heart of the celebration lies in the beautifully crafted altars, lovingly prepared by Mendocino College students, staff, and community members. These altars will be assembled beginning on Friday, October 20th, and will be open until October 27th at the Mendocino College Lowery Student Center. The festivities promise to delight, featuring an array of food vendors, Aztec and Folkloric dancers, hot chocolate and pan dulce, piñatas, and engaging children’s arts & crafts, live music and so much more.”

Spirited pub crawl Saturday, October 28th, 7-10:30 p.m., hosted by Tamar Distillery, starting at the Ukiah Brewing Co., 7 p.m. 102 S State St. Includes a costume contest at 7:30/ 8:45/ 10 p.m.: “*You will be Judged! * Fun Prizes, delicious cocktails, and Great Spirits! Each stop will feature a cocktail with our newly released Spirit Whiskey.” Facebook event here.

Spooktacular Celebration at Ukiah Players Theater, Saturday, October 28, 7 p.m. – Improv games, dancing, costume contest and more; get your tickets and more details here.

Teen lock-in at the Ukiah Library on Saturday, October 28 from 7 – 11:30 p.m. “Join us at the Ukiah Branch Library’s Halloween Teen Lock-In on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. where it will be lights out! Dress your finest – whether you dress up or dress down, dress comfy, or terrify us all in costume. Festivities last until midnight.

Dark activities will boil and bubble, toil, and trouble you this night. Build your defenses with boxes and blocks and then glow off some steam with the library laser-tag tournament. Enjoy cozy blacklight painting throughout the evening. Caffeine and sugar power-ups, with a main course of pizza fuel you so you can race your way into the bright with the smoothie snack bike. Wind down with a movie and popcorn.

Permission slips are required for this event, as is a parent or guardian to drop you off and pick you up. Permission slips can be found at the front desk of the Ukiah Branch Library and will be accepted during drop-off at 7 p.m. on October 28, 2023.” More details here.

Community Halloween Bash – Tuesday, October 31, 5 – 8 p.m. at Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center – ARRC. “Wear your best costume and join us for an evening of safe and fun family time! There will be games, prizes and food to include costume contest for ages 5-18 and one special prize for “Best Ensemble””. Facebook event here.

Trunk or treat – Tuesday, October 31, 4 – 7 p.m. “Trunk or Treat at the First Presbyterian Church of Ukiah for a fun Halloween outing with games and candy…and remember to wear your costumes too! Located in the parking lot on the corner of S. Dora & W. Perkins Streets.” https://www.visitmendocino.com/event/trunk-or-treat-in-ukiah/

Willits

Trick or treat with vendors at Imagination Station, October 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Facebook event here.

Pumpkin Express – rides happening October 27 – 30th: “seasonal treats on board the train, and when you arrive you’ll have the opportunity to walk the pumpkin patch, explore the nearby redwoods, take photos, and choose your very own pumpkin to bring back on the train with you.” Tickets available here.

2nd annual Halloween Gala – Saturday, October 28, 7 – 11 p.m. “An Eerie Evening 21 + Bar Bites, Live Music, Costume Contest, Silent Auction” at the Willits Center for the Arts. More details and tickets available here.

Halloween dance party at the Willits Library Branch, Saturday, October 28 from 3 – 4:30 p.m.: “Join us for a spooky, fun celebration! There will be music, games, candy, and prizes. All ages welcome.The event will be held in the parking lot beside the building. The library will be closing at 2:00 pm to prepare for the party.” More details here.

Trick or Treat Hide and Seek at the Mendocino County Museum: October 25 – 29. “All ages are invited to participate in a festive scavenger hunt during regular hours October 25 – October 29 at the Mendocino County Museum. Find the spooky critters hiding in the Museum galleries and receive a treat!”

Laytonville

Halloween Trailer Trash Party – Saturday, October 28, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. at Boomer’s Saloon.

Potter Valley

Trick or treat at Headwaters on Main – Tuesday, October 31, 10175 Main Street, Potter Valley, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Covelo

Movie matinee at the Round Valley Library -Saturday, October 28 from 1 – 3 p.m. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Come to the Round Valley Branch Library (or hang around after Storytime!) and enjoy a fun, Common Sense Media “Family Selection” movie with your kids. They give this movie 3 out of 5 stars, and say it is a good selection for kids 7 and up.

We’ll provide popcorn and water. Kids under 9 must be accompanied by an adult.” More details here.

Fort Bragg

Haunted House of Horrors at the Fort Bragg Lions Hall – Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29 and Tuesday, October 31, including a less scary time for younger children. Multiple showings and an escape room. More details here.

Magic Market, Saturday, October 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – “Enjoy the family-friendly Magic Market in downtown Fort Bragg. This enchanting experience blends Halloween magic with Harvest delights! There will be live music, crafts, local vendors, costume parades for dogs and kids and more! Costumes for all are encouraged! Look for lodging packages and special offerings from participating restaurants and retail shops. Celebrate the magic in downtown Fort Bragg. Pumpkin Carving Contest – Costume Contest – Face Painting – Wand Making – Photo Booths – Sidewalk Chalk Art Drawing.” Details here.

Monster Mash party by the Fort Bragg Lions, Saturday, October 28, 6 – 10 p.m. “Monsterous Dance Floor with Live DJ 80 & Groundloop Events ~ Song Requests ~ Signature Drinks ~ Professional Photo Mirror ~ Costume Contest ~ Spooky Snacks ~ and Fun Surprises. Must be 21 years and over, $20 per person $30 for Couple. Fort Bragg Lions Hall, 430 E. Redwood Avenue, Fort Bragg. More details and tickets here.

Spooky storytime, fall carnival, trick or treat on Saturday, October 28 at the Fort Bragg Library – Halloween events happening throughout the day, more details here.

Mendocino

Circus Mecca free Halloween street show, Tuesday, October 31 from 4:30 – 9:15 p.m. “Sliding-scale donation requested: $1-5 Youth, $5-20 Adult. It’s that time of year – we’re putting on our annual Halloween street party again! Live performances by CircusMecca and Inspyred Fyre! Dance Party with DJ DLT! Fun starts around 5 in the afternoon and goes until 9 at night. Come in costume and enjoy all the festivities! Ukiah Street in Mendocino. See you there!” Facebook event here.

Redwood Valley

Coyote Valley Casino Halloween Party – Saturday, October 28, including red carpet, costume contest, DJs, and more; details and tickets here.

Harvest Fest at Testa Vineyards, Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. “Our favorite annual event is back! Join us on October 28th for a harvest celebration in Redwood Valley! It will be a wonderful day full of fall fun with food trucks, local vendors, wine garden, coffee & more! This is a free, family friendly event! 9001 N State St, Redwood Valley, CA” Facebook event here.

Point Arena

Night time full moon tour at the Point Arena Lighthouse, Saturday, October 28 – Gates open 7 p.m., Tour around 7:30 p.m. “Come experience a spectacular night time view. . . from atop the Point Arena Lighthouse. Enjoy a panoramic view of the sea and coast from the lantern room at the top of the Tower, and if the weather cooperates it will be illuminated by the full moon! Our docents and guides will help you experience what it was like to be a Lighthouse Keeper and climb the Tower at night. They will guide you on your journey into the past and explain the unique history of this historic landmark, the tallest lighthouse on the West Coast. Champagne, sparkling juice and sweet and savory snacks will be served as part of the tour, and you get to take home an etched Point Arena Lighthouse champagne flute as a souvenir of this unique experience! More details here.

Coast Spooktacular Coast Community Branch Library – Tuesday, October 31 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. “It’s the spookiest time of the year! Coast will celebrate with a costume contest, scary storytelling, pumpkin decorating, candy, snacks, and more.” More details here.

Westport

Trick or treat and potluck – Tuesday, October 31 at 5:30 p.m. “Ghouls, goblins, local families, and friends, please join us on October 31st for trick-or-treating fun followed by a yummy potluck. We’ll meet at the Westport Community Church at 5:30PM. We will take our traditional group picture then set out, escorted by members of Westport’s Volunteer Fire Department. The trick-or-treating route will begin with Abalone St, then Omega loop. Then we’ll zig- zag through town down Seaview, Pelican, Pacific, and Hillcrest Terrace ending up back at the Church. Potluck will start when the kids are done with trick- or-treating. Please bring a yummy dish to share. If you have any questions, please text/call 707-489- 2546, email [email protected] , or see me/leave message at the Westport Store. Thank you! See you all there!