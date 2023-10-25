Mendocino County announces one year building permit amnesty starting Nov. 1

MENDOCINO Co., 10/24/23 — Mendocino County Board of Supervisors have established a one year building permit amnesty program, that will run from November 1, 2023 until November 1, 2024, to encourage residents to come into compliance and seek required permits.

The program “waives all Violation/Penalty fees related to building permits submitted after work has already commenced or been completed, which are not associated with a confirmed code enforcement case.”

More information about permit eligibility is available in the announcement below, and additional questions can be answered by the Mendocino County Department of Planning and Building Services. That department can be reached at 707-234-6650 or by email: [email protected].

Advertisements

Here’s the announcement from the County of Mendocino:

ONE YEAR BUILDING PERMIT AMNESTY PROGRAM FROM NOVEMBER 1, 2023 – NOVEMBER 1, 2024

Advertisements

On September 12, 2023, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors provided direction to Planning and Building Services to establish a one-year amnesty program that waives all Violation/Penalty fees related to building permits submitted after work has already commenced or been completed, which are not associated with a confirmed code enforcement case.

The amnesty program applies to all residential and commercial building permits, subject to the following limitations:

The permits are not associated with a confirmed code enforcement case.

The permits are not already under review with the Department.

The program does not apply to zoning violations.

Amnesty building permits for residential construction will be subject to meeting the building code standards for the year in which we can verify the construction occurred. If no construction date can be verified, they will be subject to current building code standards.

Amnesty building permits must meet all standards for the zoning district in which they are located.

This program is limited to one year starting November 1, 2023 and ending November 1, 2024. All amnesty building permit applications must be submitted on or before November 1, 2024 in order to be eligible for this program.

Advertisements

All members of the public are invited to self-report any unpermitted structures and legalize improvements during this Amnesty Program.

If you have specific questions regarding the process, please contact the Mendocino County Department of Planning and Building Services at (707) 234-6650 or email [email protected].