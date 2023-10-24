The Mendocino Setlist: October 23-29

Saturday, October 28

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.

🎃Monster Mash – The Fort Bragg Lions Club hosts Monster Mash, a Halloween dance party for adults. DJ 80 & Groundloop Events will play favorite tracks from various genres, specialty cocktails and snacks will be served, a costume contest will take place and other spooky activities. 21 and over, 6-10 p.m., $20 per person, $30 per couple, Fort Bragg Lions Club, 430 E. Redwood Ave, Fort Bragg, tickets on sale here.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

🎃Cosmic Family Band – Local jam band the Cosmic Family Band performs at the Willits Center for the Arts annual fundraising Halloween gala. Death and Taxes, a swing band spinoff of Dirty Cello, will also perform. A costume contest and silent auction will take place. Tickets include live music and appetizers. Drinks will be available for purchase. 21 and over, $50-$90, 7-11:30 p.m., Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits, tickets on sale here.

🎃Soulevity – Four-piece band Soulevity headlines the pub’s annual Halloween party. The band performs “soulful rock and jazzy funk with rhythmic metal ska-like punk.” Hip-hop group Some of the Truest will also perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

🎃Zombie Party – Digger’s hosts a night of undead fun with a zombie-themed Halloween party. The bar’s house DJ will spin and karaoke will also take place. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Digger’s, 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977.

🎃Top Shelf Halloween Party – DJ Radio Active hosts a Halloween party at the Thirsty Axe. Aaron Borowitz and DJ Seshwann will perform. Drink special and a costume contest will be held. All ages, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $25-$45, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, tickets on sale here.

🎃Bryn & Blue Souls – Mendocino County band Bryn & Blue Souls performs as part of the Garcia River Casino’s Halloween party. The evening includes a costume contest. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Garcia River Casino, 22318 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com.

🎃DanceHall-O-Ween – McCarty’s hosts its annual DanceHall-O-Ween celebration hosted by Guerrilla Takeover. The duo will spin reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, electronic dance music and more. DJ Raeya will also spin. A costume contest will take place, and there will be drink specials and a food truck. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $10, McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

🎃Halloween Party – Vic’s Place hosts its annual Halloween party with “booze, boo’s and boogie!” The event features DJ T-Peng, drink specials and a costume contest. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Vic’s Place, 8501 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-8422.