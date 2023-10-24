The Mendocino Setlist: October 23-29

MENDOCINO Co., 10/23/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! If you’re looking for Halloween concerts, look for the 🎃emoji. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, October 23
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.
Tuesday, October 24
Aaron Borowitz & Korazon Honda – Borowitz and Honda, members of the reggae band Thrive, will perform acoustic originals and covers as part of the Arena Theater’s annual fall fundraiser. Appetizers, pizza, and desserts from Uneda Eat and Oz Farm are included in each ticket and wine, beer and cider will be available for purchase. All ages, 4 p.m., $100, Oz Farm, 41601 Mountain View Rd., Manchester, tickets available here.
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, October 25
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, 8:30-9:35 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Thursday, October 26
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Mike Ehlers – Singer-songwriter Mike Ehlers performs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Friday, October 27
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Colby Lee – Singer-songwriter Colby Lee performs. All ages, 5-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Clave Silva – Mexican-American band Clave Silva performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Saturday, October 28
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
🎃Monster Mash – The Fort Bragg Lions Club hosts Monster Mash, a Halloween dance party for adults. DJ 80 & Groundloop Events will play favorite tracks from various genres, specialty cocktails and snacks will be served, a costume contest will take place and other spooky activities. 21 and over, 6-10 p.m., $20 per person, $30 per couple, Fort Bragg Lions Club, 430 E. Redwood Ave, Fort Bragg, tickets on sale here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
🎃Cosmic Family Band – Local jam band the Cosmic Family Band performs at the Willits Center for the Arts annual fundraising Halloween gala. Death and Taxes, a swing band spinoff of Dirty Cello, will also perform. A costume contest and silent auction will take place. Tickets include live music and appetizers. Drinks will be available for purchase. 21 and over, $50-$90, 7-11:30 p.m., Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits, tickets on sale here.
🎃Soulevity – Four-piece band Soulevity headlines the pub’s annual Halloween party. The band performs “soulful rock and jazzy funk with rhythmic metal ska-like punk.” Hip-hop group Some of the Truest will also perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
🎃Zombie Party – Digger’s hosts a night of undead fun with a zombie-themed Halloween party. The bar’s house DJ will spin and karaoke will also take place. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Digger’s, 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977.
🎃Top Shelf Halloween Party – DJ Radio Active hosts a Halloween party at the Thirsty Axe. Aaron Borowitz and DJ Seshwann will perform. Drink special and a costume contest will be held. All ages, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $25-$45, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, tickets on sale here.
🎃Bryn & Blue Souls – Mendocino County band Bryn & Blue Souls performs as part of the Garcia River Casino’s Halloween party. The evening includes a costume contest. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Garcia River Casino, 22318 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com.
🎃DanceHall-O-Ween – McCarty’s hosts its annual DanceHall-O-Ween celebration hosted by Guerrilla Takeover. The duo will spin reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, electronic dance music and more. DJ Raeya will also spin. A costume contest will take place, and there will be drink specials and a food truck. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $10, McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
🎃Halloween Party – Vic’s Place hosts its annual Halloween party with “booze, boo’s and boogie!” The event features DJ T-Peng, drink specials and a costume contest. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Vic’s Place, 8501 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-8422.
Sunday, October 29
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Lounge Noir Trio – Jazz trio Billy Schieve, Sharon Garner and John Bush perform on the patio at Cucina Verona. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.
Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.