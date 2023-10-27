MCSO working to identify human bones found near Covelo

DATE: “October 24, 2023”

2023-22970

Coroner’s Investigation – Found Human Remains

45000 block of Bauer Ranch Road in Covelo, CA

10-21-2023

6:00 PM

N/A

N/A

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184

On 10-21-2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to contact a person who had located potential human skeletal remains in Covelo, California.

Upon contact the Deputy learned the person had been hunting on his property located in the 45000 block of Bauer Ranch Road in the vicinity of Mendocino Pass Road. While hunting the property, the person discovered the presence of several suspected human bones scattered on a rural portion of the property.

The person also found out of state photo identifications belonging to an adult male, which was in the general area of the bones.

Due to darkness and an impending rainstorm, it was decided a search of the property would be delayed for the safety of Sheriff’s Office searchers.

On 10-24-2023 at 10:22 AM Deputies and members of the Mendocino County Search and Rescue Team conducted search efforts for the bones. This resulted in the discovery/recovery of several human skeletal remains.

Investigations into the identity of the human skeletal remains are ongoing at this time and investigators have requested the assistance of the Anthropology Department at California State University, Chico in an effort to determine a cause and classification of death.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators in this Coroner’s Investigation are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tipline by calling 707-234-2100 or the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline by calling 800-782-7463.

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184