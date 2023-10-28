Mendocino County Featured Pet: Greg

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 10/27/23 – This week’s featured pet is Greg, an eight-month-old mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Greg loves to meet new friends and wants to be CLOSE to his people! He would like potential adopters to know that he’s an indoor kinda guy, and will be happiest being a real part of his family/pack. Greg is young and needs some basic training and more confidence, but he’s a smart dog and eager to learn new things. We think Greg would enjoy a canine friend. And—this guy is a looker, with a gorgeous, shiny coat. Greg is mixed breed, 8 months old and 48 handsome pounds.

You can read more about Greg here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.