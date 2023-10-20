Structure fire on SR 20 in Willits now under control (updated)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Update: The fire is under control although emergency vehicles may remain in the area.

WILLITS, 10/19/23 — Little Lake Fire Department and Cal Fire crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Willits, in the 300 block of State Route 20. Willits Police Department have issued an alert requesting that people avoid the area if possible to allow emergency vehicles to respond.

