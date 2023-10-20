Mendocino County Public Health advises public to avoid contact with water at Caspar Beach

By |
More

The seal of Mendocino County.

MENDOCINO Co., 10/20/23 — Mendocino County Public Health has issued a warning to the public to avoid making contact with the water at Caspar Beach, “for 50 yards on either side of the drainage entering the ocean.” The warning comes after the results of regular water quality sampling results taken this week, showing that the beach does not meet state standards for enterococcus bacteria.

The full announcement from the county is included below:

The Environmental Health Division of Mendocino County Public Health received bacteriological  ocean water quality sampling results for the week of October 17, 2023, that indicate that the  ocean water quality at Caspar Beach does not meet State standards. The enterococcus bacteria  levels in the sample taken on 10-17-2023 has exceeded acceptable levels. 

Warning signs have been posted at Caspar Beach warning the public to avoid contact with  ocean water due to an increased risk to human health. Contact with ocean water should be  avoided for 50 yards on either side of the drainage entering the ocean. Caspar Beach is located  just south of Jughandle and north of the lighthouse via Point Cabrillo Drive directly off of Hwy 1.  

Caspar Beach will remain posted with the warning signs until water quality meets minimum  standards specified by the State of California regulations. Environmental Health Division staff  determine this safety standard based on bacteriological findings in their weekly water sampling. 

Advisory from Mendocino County Public Health, October 19, 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *